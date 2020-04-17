THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW Returns Tonight on BBC America With New Episodes From Home

BBC AMERICA's BAFTA-award winning talk show might look a little different in its new 30-minute format, but what hasn't changed is Graham's signature style, his mix of guest stars, comedy, stories, and of course the famous Red Chair. The Graham Norton Show's "From Home" episodes will air Friday nights on BBC America at 11/10c and the premiere will be available for free on BBCAmerica.com and the BBC America App.



Graham Norton said of the show, "We can't wait to be back on Friday nights bringing a little bit of lightness during this strange time."



BBC AMERICA's Executive Director Courtney Thomasma adds, "Graham is the perfect master of ceremonies for Friday nights at home. We look forward to joining the humor and hijinks between Graham and his equally delightful guests to collectively kick off our weekends at home over the next eight weeks."



Michael Bublé joins Graham FROM THE BASEMENT of his home in Vancouver, Breeders stars Daisy Haggard and Martin Freeman chat from their respective homes, Celeste transforms her bedroom into a glamorous venue to perform her new single Strange and Michael Sheen joins from Wales to talk about his portrayal of the UK's WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE host Chris Tarrant in the new AMC series Quiz, premiering May 31st. Michael has Graham play a quick round of Millionaire that leads to Graham needing to phone a friend - Dame Judie Dench.

Asked about playing a real person, Sheen says, "Usually the real people I have played are the lead character but in this one Chris is supporting so there is just the same amount of work to get it right without much (material) to play with."





Related Articles View More TV Stories