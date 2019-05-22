THE FLASH The Complete Fifth Season Bolting Onto DVD & Blu-ray 8/27

Just in time for the sixth season premiere of the highest-rated series on The CW, you will be bolting into stores to pick up The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases the Blu-ray and DVD on August 27, 2019. Fans will be able to speed-watch all 22 electrifying episodes from the fifth season, plus the show's 2018 Comic-Con Panel, three featurettes, deleted scenes, a gag reel and more! All three DC Crossover: Elseworlds episodes will be available only for fans who purchase the Blu-ray set. The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season is priced to own at $39.99 SRP for the DVD ($51.99 in Canada) and $44.98 SRP for the Blu-ray ($52.99 in Canada), which includes a Digital Copy (available in the U.S.). Both sets have an order due date of July 23, 2019. The Flash: The Complete Fifth Season is also available to own on Digital via purchase from digital retailers.

Shortly after defeating The Thinker, Barry Allen/The Flash and his wife, Iris, were stunned by the arrival of their already grown, speedster daughter from the future, Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy). However, acclimating to their lives as parents won't be the only challenge they face, as Season Five pits Team Flash against Central City's latest scourge - the DC Super-Villain Cicada (Chris Klein).

"The Flash is currently The CW's highest-rated series, and after five strong seasons, THE FLASH remains a fan favorite," said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. "In addition to the 22 Season 5 episodes, fans can enjoy over 2.5 hours of special features plus 2 bonus Crossover episodes from Arrow and Supergirl on the Blu-ray release."

With Blu-ray's unsurpassed picture and sound, The Flash: The Complete Fifth SeasonBlu-ray release will include 1080p Full HD Video with DTS-HD Master Audio for English 5.1. In addition to featuring all 22 episodes from the fifth season in high-definition, as well as a digital copy of the season (available in the U.S.), the 4-disc Blu-ray will also include all three crossover episodes, a tremendous value and collectors' opportunity.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin (Arrow, Glee), Candice Patton (The Game), Danielle Panabaker (Sky High, Friday the 13th), Carlos Valdes (Arrow, Once), Hartley Sawyer (Caper, Glory Daze), Danielle Nicolet (Central Intelligence), Jessica Parker Kennedy (The Secret Circle, Black Sails), and Chris Klein (American Pie movies), with Tom Cavanagh (Ed, The Following) and Jesse L. Martin (Law & Order). Based on the characters from DC,The Flash is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Riverdale), Todd Helbing (Spartacus, Black Sails), Eric Wallace (Teen Wolf, Z Nation) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, Riverdale, Black Lightning, Supergirl).

The Best of DC TV's Comic-Con Panel San Diego 2018

The Evolution of Killer Frost

Inside the Crossover: Elseworlds

Villains: Modes of Persuasion

Gag Reel

Deleted Scenes

DVD: 22 ONE-HOUR EPISODES

1. Nora

2. Blocked

3. The Death of Vibe

4. News Flash

5. All Doll'd Up

6. The Icicle Cometh

7. O Come, All Ye Thankful

8. What's Past Is Prologue

9. Elseworlds: Hour One

10. THE FLASH & The Furious

11. Seeing Red

12. Memorabilia

13. Goldfaced

14. Cause and XS

15. King Shark VS Gorilla Grodd

16. Failure Is an Orphan

17. Time Bomb

18. Godspeed

19. Snow Pack

20. Gone Rogue

21. The Girl with the Red Lightning

22. Legacy

BLU-RAY: 22 ONE-HOUR EPISODES + 2 FULL CROSSOVER EPISODES

The fifth season of THE FLASH is also currently available to own on Digital. Digital allows consumers to instantly stream and download all episodes to watch anywhere and anytime on their favorite devices. Digital is available from various retailers including iTunes, Amazon Video, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. A Digital Copy is also included with the purchase of specially marked Blu-ray discs (available in the U.S.) for redemption and cloud storage.

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment (WBHE) brings together Warner Bros. Entertainment's home video, digital distribution and interactive entertainment businesses in order to maximize current and next-generation distribution scenarios. An industry leader since its inception, WBHE oversees the global distribution of content through packaged goods (Blu-ray Disc™ and DVD) and digital media in the form of electronic sell-through and video-on-demand via cable, satellite, online and mobile channels, and is a significant developer and publisher for console and online video game titles worldwide. WBHE distributes its product through third party retail partners and licensees.

Home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, DC is the creative unit charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and Time Warner. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics in the world.

