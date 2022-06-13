THE ED SULLIVAN SHOW Youtube Channel Marks Milestone With 250 Million Views

The official YouTube channel of The Ed Sullivan Show has crossed more than 250 million views. The long-running variety show expanded its reach exponentially via a global digital rights agreement between UMe and SOFA Entertainment Inc. with more than 200 million views since June 2020.

The library encompasses the show's historic 23-year primetime run on CBS. Scores of rarities were made available digitally for the first-time including iconic entertainers and influential figures from just about every category of cultural relevance, including music, comedy, sports, film, dance and opera.

Among the most-viewed clips include the Jackson 5's "I Want You Back," "ABC," 'Who's Loving You," and "Medley: Stand!, Who's Loving You, I Want You Back," Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog," "Don't Be Cruel," and "Love Me Tender"; Neil Diamond's "Sweet Caroline;" Tom Jones' "Delilah," Lesley Gore's "It's My Party & She's A Fool," and The Mamas & the Papas' "Monday, Monday;" "California Dreamin'," and "Creeque Alley."

"UMe and SOFA Entertainment's goal was to bring the incredible performances from The Ed Sullivan Show to the streaming era and new audiences," comments Bruce Resnikoff, UMe President & CEO. "It is extremely gratifying to have reached a milestone of 250 million views on YouTube as a result of our collaboration."

"Ed Sullivan was responsible for so many pivotal music and culturally significant television moments. This milestone underscores the overwhelming positive response we have seen as fans have embraced streaming these amazing performances," adds Josh Solt, CEO of SOFA Entertainment

"We agreed that continuing our decades-long relationship with UMe was crucial to successfully making these historic and memorable segments available for people around the world to enjoy," adds Andrew Solt, Founder of SOFA Entertainment.

The Ed Sullivan Show is the most popular primetime variety show in American history. For nearly a quarter century, Ed Sullivan hosted the greatest array of talent on television, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Elvis Presley and Motown artists such as The Supremes, The Temptations and The Jackson 5.

Every Sunday night at 8pm on CBS from 1948-1971, The Ed Sullivan Showshowcased a wide variety of pop culture from the worlds of music, comedy, novelty and much more. The library of 1,000 hours includes over 10,000 performances.

Watch the Jackson 5 performance here: