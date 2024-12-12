THE EARTHSHOT REPORT Documentary Sets PBS Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



THE EARTHSHOT REPORT, a new, one-hour documentary that showcases the progress made in protecting and restoring the planet in 2024 will air on Tuesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS App. The film which is introduced by HRH Prince William and hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress Hannah Waddingham, dives deep into previous and current Earthshot Prize finalist stories, while examining the larger global picture to show how we are progressing towards a sustainable future.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, The Earthshot Prize aims to discover and help scale the world’s most innovative climate and environmental solutions to protect and restore our planet. The Prize is centered around five ‘Earthshots,’: simple but aspirational goals to ensure our communities, oceans, and ecosystems can thrive together in harmony for generations to come: 1) Protect & Restore Nature; 2) Clean Our Air; 3) Revive Our Oceans; 4) Build A Waste-free World, and 5) Fix Our Climate.

THE EARTHSHOT REPORT brings a fresh, entertaining take on global good news stories, solutions and trends that show the progress the world is making towards a stable, thriving future. With the five Earthshots as its backbone, the program features interviews with current and former Earthshot Finalists and Winners from all over the world to tell their stories on how they are scaling up their innovative solutions and showcasing the collective impact they are having on the planet. The special also explores the game-changing breakthroughs of 2024 and looks forward to what we can do to play our part in restoring our planet for future generations.

“We are honored to continue our partnership with The Earthshot Prize and BBC to share these incredibly important stories and solutions with our PBS audience,” says Diana El-Osta PBS Senior Director of Multiplatform Programming and Development at PBS. “The featured finalists provide inspiration amidst times of an unknown environmental future and showcases actions we all can take to better our planet.”

THE EARTHSHOT REPORT premieres Tuesday, December 18 at 8 p.m. ET (check local listings) on PBS and will also be available to stream on all station-branded PBS platforms including PBS.org and the PBS App, available on iOS, Android, Roku streaming devices, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast and VIZIO. The series will also be available to stream on PBS Passport and the “PBS Documentaries Prime Video Channel.” PBS station members can view the documentary via PBS Passport. For more information about PBS Passport, visit the PBS Passport FAQ website.

The 2024 EARTHSHOT PRIZE, held in Cape Town, South Africa, and hosted by Grammy, Emmy, and 2x Tony Award winner Billy Porter, with special guest presenters including international model and producer Heidi Klum, Australian conservationist and TV personality Robert Irwin and more, will stream on December 18, 2024, 8 p.m. ET on PBS.org and the PBS App.

THE EARTHSHOT REPORT is introduced by HRH Prince William and hosted by Hannah Waddingham, produced and directed by Amy Anderson, series produced by Chris Howard, and executive produced by Jonnie Hughes and Colin Butfield. Distributed for broadcast to PBS and the BBC. Funding for THE EARTHSHOT REPORT provided Anne Ray Foundation.

Photo Credit: Josh Tarr

