THE DROP Team Reveals Family Secret Episode's Hidden History
The conversation covers crafting a period flashback that reshapes what fans know about the Kinsey family.
Writer Safura Fadavi, production designer Warren Alan Young and actor Mykelti Williamson discussed the making of a pivotal episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA on the fifth installment of the show's After Show. The conversation centers on an episode that sends the FX spinoff two decades into the past to uncover a hidden family secret, with the panel breaking down how that period setting was built and why the reveal matters to the larger story.
Fadavi, credited as a writer on the series, joined Young, an Emmy-nominated production designer, to detail the work behind recreating an earlier era for the show, from visual choices to the emotional stakes of exposing a family's buried history. Williamson, who plays Big Daddy, brought an actor's perspective to how that secret lands for the characters now living with its consequences.
The episode they discuss marks a turning point for Lamar Kinsey, whose understanding of his mother shifts once the truth comes out. According to a prior BroadwayWorld report, Big Daddy and Gerty, played by Nicki Micheaux, are the ones who deliver that painful chapter from the family's past to Lamar, played by Asante Blackk, reshaping what he knows about Gerty's history.
The panel also touched on how expanding the series' timeline into a flashback format let the creative team deepen the mythology of the world without losing the throughline connecting past and present. More on that reveal can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the episode, 'THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Sneak Peek Exposes Shocking Secret About Lamar's Mother.'
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