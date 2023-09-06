THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW Sets Return Date to CBS

The show will also introduce its new signature segment “Take Care Everywhere.”

By: Sep. 06, 2023

“The Drew Barrymore Show,” the fastest-growing show in daytime, will kick off its fourth season on Monday, September 18th.

“I am so excited to see what Drew has in store for season four,” said Wendy McMahon, President and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

“From launching during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic to successfully pivoting to a groundbreaking half-hour format, this show has demonstrated spectacular resilience and creative agility on its journey to becoming the fastest-growing show in daytime. We couldn’t have a better partner in Drew Barrymore and look forward to bringing our fans and station clients alike new episodes this fall.”

“The Drew Barrymore Show” returns for season four with a lineup of cutting-edge guests and key influencers and welcomes the newest Drew Crew member celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.  Appleton joins Drew's team of lifestyle experts, including Drew’s News Co-Anchor Ross Mathews, interior designer Mikel Welch, chef Pilar Valdes and sustainable living guru Danny Seo, who will continue to provide viewers with valuable tips and takeaway.

The show will also introduce its new signature segment “Take Care Everywhere” with Drew and founder of The Menopause Bootcamp Dr. Suzanne Gilberg-Lenz tackling the tough questions many are too embarrassed to ask their own doctors. “The Drew Barrymore Show” will also continue to feature viewer favorite segments including Drew-Gooders, Design by Drew and Cookbook Club.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” is a destination for entertainment, information, and important conversations. Composed of exclusive celebrity interviews, unique lifestyle segments, social media influencers and feel-good news stories, it is the show’s mission to touch all aspects of life through Drew’s unique optimistic lens. The nationally syndicated daytime show is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures and filmed in New York City. Drew Barrymore and Jason Kurtz are executive producers.

Photo Credit: CBS Media Ventures/Landon McMahon



