THE DICK VAN DYKE SHOW 65th Anniversary Marked by David Van Deusen

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As The Dick Van Dyke Show celebrates its 65th anniversary on October 3, series historian and archivist David Van Deusen, affectionately dubbed by Carl Reiner as 'the other DVD,' is marking the milestone with three projects that reflect his decades-long commitment to celebrating and preserving the history of one of television's most beloved sitcoms: his new digital book, From Fandom to Friendships: My Adventures with 'The Dick Van Dyke Show' Cast (available for pre-sale today at payhip.com/theotherdvd and officially released September 29, 2026), an intimate account of how his lifelong passion for the show led to decades of friendships with the people who created it and a mission to preserve its legacy; an updated and reissued version of his documentary, The Dick Van Dyke Show 60th Anniversary Celebration, featuring an extraordinary collection of interviews with cast, creative team and family members along with new material for the 65th anniversary; and, in October, a special 65th-anniversary episode of his podcast, Tripping Over the Ottoman, with special guest Larry Mathews, who portrayed Ritchie Petrie.

From Fandom to Friendships tells the extraordinary story of how a devoted viewer became one of the foremost historians of The Dick Van Dyke Show and was welcomed into the personal world of the people who brought the beloved sitcom to life—from humorous conversations at private lunches and visits to their homes to milestone celebrations and events honoring the remarkable careers of its cast members. Through never-before-told stories, rare photographs, archival treasures and interactive multimedia, the digital book invites readers to experience the journey firsthand, offering an intimate look at how one fan's passion opened the door to extraordinary encounters and a lifelong connection to television history.

'I never imagined that simply loving a television series would lead to lifelong friendships with the people who created it,' says Van Deusen. 'This book isn't just about The Dick Van Dyke Show. It's about the remarkable people behind it, the generosity they showed me, and the responsibility I felt to preserve their stories for future generations.'

Van Deusen's journey began in the 1990s when he rediscovered The Dick Van Dyke Show during the resurgence of classic television on cable and became fascinated by its brilliant writing and the people who brought it to life. After collecting all 158 episodes and researching the show's history, he wanted to create a way for fans to celebrate the series and connect with one another.

When Van Deusen contacted Viacom about creating an official fan club, his request was declined. Rather than give up, he found another way to bring fans together and launched The Walnut Times in 1995, a newsletter named after one of the series' most memorable episodes, 'It May Look Like a Walnut.' What began as a fan publication quickly became a respected source of history, interviews, photographs and behind-the-scenes stories. Supported by the cast and creators, The Walnut Times opened the door to decades-long friendships with Dick Van Dyke, Carl Reiner, Rose Marie, Larry Mathews and many others connected with the show.

Over the years, Van Deusen became more than a historian of the series—he became a trusted member of its extended family, with Dick Van Dyke referring to him as 'the Head Walnut.' When Carl Reiner invited him to participate alongside the cast and creative team on CBS's 2004 reunion special, The Dick Van Dyke Show Revisited, it was a defining moment that reflected how far he had come from being an admirer of the show to a trusted steward of its legacy.

Van Deusen's unique contribution to preserving The Dick Van Dyke Show has been recognized by those who helped create it. Carl Reiner has described him as the show's 'voluntary historian and archaeologist,' writing that 'all of us connected with the show could not be more pleased that he took on this task.' Emmy Award-winning writer Bill Persky, who contributed the afterword to From Fandom to Friendships, also reflects on David's dedication to preserving the show's history writing: 'If there was a game show, and the category was The Dick Van Dyke Show, David would break the bank. There is not a moment he can't remember and bring to life.'

Among the many treasures readers will discover are:

Behind-the-scenes moments from some of The Dick Van Dyke Show's most memorable celebrations, including the show's 50th anniversary and other milestone events that reunited the cast and fans decades after the series first aired.

Front-row access to unforgettable moments in Dick Van Dyke's life and career. From witnessing Dick's surprise 2006 Broadway performance with Chita Rivera to traveling to his hometown of Danville, Illinois, David shares personal stories that capture the humor, humility, and enduring spirit of one of America's most beloved entertainers.

Private lunches, home visits, and candid conversations with Dick Van Dyke and Carl Reiner that reveal the warmth, humor, and generosity behind two of television's greatest legends.

A deeply personal friendship with Rose Marie that extended far beyond interviews and fan admiration, including evenings at Hollywood's Magic Castle and The Smoke House and standing beside her and her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

How a fan-created coffee mug became part of television and presidential history. Featuring Dick Van Dyke's original caricature of the cast, The Walnut Times mug was displayed by Carl Reiner during his appearance on Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Jerry Seinfeld and is now part of the online collection of the Obama Presidential Library.

A rare collection of treasures from one of the world's foremost Dick Van Dyke Show archives, including original scripts, rare photographs, personal gifts from cast members, and artifacts preserved throughout David's decades documenting the series.

'People often ask me how a fan ended up becoming friends with the cast of The Dick Van Dyke Show,' says Van Deusen. 'The answer is simple: never be afraid to ask. If I had never asked Rose Marie for my first interview for The Walnut Times, or reached out to Dick Van Dyke's publicist to see if I could meet him, none of this would have happened. I hope this book inspires others to take that chance, because you never know where one question might lead.'

About David Van Deusen

Van Deusen's expertise has made him a sought-after consultant for documentaries, television specials, DVD and Blu-ray releases, and historical projects celebrating The Dick Van Dyke Show, most recently serving as Creative Consultant for PBS's American Masters documentary, Starring Dick Van Dyke. From 1995 to 2015, The Walnut Times published 62 issues for subscribers across the United States, Canada, Germany, Australia, Japan, and beyond.

Van Deusen produced the acclaimed The Dick Van Dyke Show 60th Anniversary Celebration that has been updated and rereleased for the show's 65th anniversary. Featuring one of the most comprehensive collections of interviews ever assembled about the series, the documentary brings together cast members and their families, writers, producers, directors, musicians, and other members of the creative team in an unprecedented oral history of one of television's most beloved sitcoms.

Beyond the book, Van Deusen continues to preserve the series' legacy as co-host of Tripping Over the Ottoman, the only podcast devoted exclusively to The Dick Van Dyke Show and will be celebrating the 65th anniversary with a special episode featuring Larry Mathews, the actor that played Ritchie Petrie, focusing on the making of 'The Gunslinger,' the final filmed episode of the sitcom.

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