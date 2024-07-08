THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA Sequel in Development at Disney

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



According to Deadline, a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada is in early development at Disney. It will be written by the 2006 film's original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

Deadline also reports that original producer Wendy Finerman will return, and original director David Frankel is also in talks to join.

No cast information has been revealed.

Read the full article here.

The 2006 blockbuster film from Twentieth Century Studios, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's best-selling 2003 novel, went on to gross $326 million worldwide and received two Academy Award nominations.

The original film starred Anne Hathaway as assistant Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as Runway Editor-in-Chief Miranda Priestly, and featured Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci, Adrian Grenier, and Simon Baker, among others.

The stage musical adaptation of The Devil Wears Prada is currently running at Theatre Royal Plymouth in London through August 17th, prior to opening in the West End in October. It features a creative team led by Elton John, new direction & choreography by Jerry Mitchell, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead, set design by Tim Hatley, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Bruno Poet, sound design by Gareth Owen, and casting by Jill Green CDG.

Comments