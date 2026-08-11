THE DESCENT: PART 2 Set for First-Ever U.S. 4K Steelbook Release

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Lionsgate is releasing THE DESCENT: PART 2 in a limited 4K, Blu-ray and Digital steelbook edition, giving the horror sequel its first appearance on 4K in the United States. The 2009 film, directed by Jon Harris, follows Sarah Carter as she is pulled back into the Appalachian cave system where the events of THE DESCENT took place, this time confronting a new and more vicious tribe of subterranean creatures. The cast includes Shauna McDonald, Natalie Mendoza, Douglas Hodge, Krysten Cummings, Gavan O'Herlihy, Josh Dallas and Anna Skellern.

The film is rated R and has a running time of 94 minutes. The Lionsgate Limited 4K + Blu-ray + Digital Steelbook Release arrives August 11.

The film is directed by Jon Harris, written by James McCarthy, J Blakeson and James Watkins, and produced by Christian Colson and Ivana Mackinnon.

Synopsis

Available on 4K for the first time in the U.S., The Descent: Part 2 follows Sarah Carter - dazed, bloodied, and speechless - as she emerges alone from the Appalachian cave system where the events of The Descent occurred. Forced back underground to help the rescue team search for her missing girlfriends, Sarah's fractured memories begin to return, and she realizes the full horror of what lurks in the depths of the caves. But the rescue team is about to face a new tribe of deformed crawlers — even more viciously feral than those Sarah encountered before.

Program Information

Year of Production: 2009

Title Copyright: The Descent: Part 2 © 2009 Celador Films Limited.

Artwork & Supplementary Materials , & © 2026 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Closed-Captioned: No

Feature Run Time: 94 mins.

Subtitles: English SDH

Format: 16x9 (2.35:1) Dolby Vision Presentation

Audio: English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Special Features on the 4K + Blu-ray + Digital

Lionsgate Limited Extras:

Flashback on The Descent: Part 2 – Shauna McDonald

Legacy Special Features:

Audio Commentary with Director Jon Harris and Actors Shauna McDonald, Krysten Cummings & Anna Skellern

The Making of The Descent: Part 2: Deeper & Darker

The Genesis

Deleted Scenes with Optional Commentary

EPK B-Roll

EPK Interview Clips

Production Design Gallery

Storyboard Gallery

U.S. Trailer

Flashback on The Descent: Part 2 – Krysten Cummings

International Trailer

The steelbook edition, featuring artwork by Matt Ryan Robin, includes an audio commentary with Harris and actors Shauna McDonald, Krysten Cummings and Anna Skellern, along with making-of featurettes, deleted scenes, storyboard and production design galleries, and both U.S. and international trailers.

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