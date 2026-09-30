THE DATING PROJECT Documentary Streams Free on EWTN+

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A documentary film and companion YouTube series about dating in the modern world are now available online for free. The Dating Project is streaming on EWTN's on-demand digital platform EWTN+, while Dating Decoded: Beyond The Dating Project, a new online series that dives deeper into the film's themes, is available on YouTube. Both programs combine heartfelt stories of singles – men and women, ages 18-40 – with practical, actionable strategies geared for finding love in the real world. Producing partners are Mpower Pictures, Paulist Productions and Family Theater Productions.

Nearly half of America is single today, and many would rather not be. Especially for young people seeking to build a lasting marriage and family, the challenge of how to begin dating has become a cultural sticking point. The Dating Project offers stories and strategies addressing that gap.

The Dating Project is now streaming free on EWTN's new on-demand digital platform EWTN+. It combines heartfelt stories of singles – men and women, ages 18-40 – with practical, actionable strategies geared for, not the romcom world, but the real world.

Launching the same day is Dating Decoded: Beyond The Dating Project, a new YouTube series that dives deeper into the film's themes, featuring unseen footage shot for the film.

The Dating Project features the work of Boston College scholar Dr. Kerry Cronin, whose simple 'Dating Assignment' has become a campus legend: ask someone out, face-to-face, for an actual date.

'The film offers viewers hope, inspiration and tools for navigating the relationship landscape,' said The Dating Project writer/producer Megan Harrington.

'The most important documentary in recent years,' said author and relationship expert Suzanne Venker upon the film's release.

The film, YouTube series, and free dating downloads are available at www.TheDatingProjectMovie.com.

Producing partners for The Dating Project are Mpower Pictures, Paulist Productions and Family Theater Productions (FTP), a media company in Hollywood, California.

FTP's National Director, David L. Guffey, C.S.C., said, 'With all the changes in communication and technology, the heart of courtship still is the date! The Dating Project offers ideas and support for people who find dating intimidating, but really long for meaningful relationships.'

About Family Theater Productions

Located on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, Family Theater Productions' Emmy, Gabriel and Christopher Award-winning media has engaged families since 1947 with stories that unlock the heart to love, hope and belonging. The company's work includes feature films, TV series, podcasts and digital series. www.familytheater.org.

About Paulist Productions

Paulist Productions was founded over 50 years ago to create thought provoking entertainment that explores the human condition, and has produced award-winning documentaries, feature films, television, and TV movies addressing pressing social issues and important moral questions. Paulist has provided programming for Paramount, Warner Bros., CBS, ABC, A&E, the History Channel, Hallmark Hall of Fame, and UPtv. In a time of rapid change and declining options for family viewing, Paulist is dedicated to developing positive programming with meaningful content. The HUMANITAS Prize, one of screenwriting's most prestigious awards, was founded by Paulist Productions.

About Mpower Pictures

Mpower Pictures is a film production company dedicated to 'empowering' both the artist and the audience by telling stories that are compelling, bold, and uncompromising. Steve McEveety, CEO (The Passion of the Christ, Braveheart), John Shepherd (Bobby Jones, The Ultimate Gift), Todd Burns and David Segel launched Mpower in 2007 to make movies that profoundly impact culture, while inspiring and entertaining audiences. The company was awarded Heartland Film Festival's 'Truly Moving Picture' award for its feature films Snowmen and The Stoning of Soraya M.

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