THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH Announces Live Democratic Presidential Primary Debate Coverage on Thursday, September 12 at 11:00 P.M. Eastern

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah will be live on Thursday, September 12, providing instant analysis and late night's earliest commentary about the Democratic Party's third round of presidential primary debates. As part of its Votegasm 2020 coverage, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH will air live at 11:00 p.m. ET on Comedy Central and react in real time across its social media accounts.

Throughout the first four debates The Daily Show's digital content has resonated in a big way with fans, MAKING IT the most engaged series on social media (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter) in the competitive late night landscape over the past four debate nights. Overall, 2019 has shown THE DAILY SHOW to be the most socially engaged late night show in its competitive set as well as the number one most social cable comedy. For the calendar year to-date, THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH earned 1.8 billion streams on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, a 28% year-over-year increase, and is the #1 daily late night talk show with millennial men 18-34.

The September 12th episode will mark the 14th time THE DAILY SHOW WITH TREVOR NOAH will air live, having done so following the previous four 2020 Democratic debates, the 2018 and 2019 STATE OF THE UNION Addresses, the night of the 2018 midterm elections, throughout the 2016 Presidential Election season including the final nights of the Republican and Democratic National Conventions, after the Presidential and Vice Presidential debates, and election night.

Trevor Noah, Jen Flanz and Jill Katz are the Executive Producers of THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah, with Justin Melkmann as Co-Executive Producer. Max Browning, Eric Davies, Pam DePace, Ramin Hedayati, David Kibuuka and Elise Terrell are Supervising Producers, and Jocelyn Conn and Zhubin Parang are producers. Dan Amira is the Head Writer, with Lauren Sarver Means and Daniel Radosh as Senior Writers. The series is directed by Paul Pennolino. Sarah Babineau and Ari Pearce are the Executives in Charge of Production for Comedy Central.

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah airs Mondays-Thursdays at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT on Comedy Central and is available to stream the following day exclusively on thedailyshow.com and the Comedy Central App. Viewers can follow THE DAILY SHOW on Twitter (8M followers), Instagram (3.7M followers), and most recently on Tik Tok, subscribe to its Youtube channel (5.3M subscribers) and become a fan of THE DAILY SHOW on Facebook (8.7M fans). Fans can follow Trevor Noah on Twitter (10M followers), Facebook (5.6M fans) and Instagram (4.7M followers). Fans can also receive THE DAILY SHOW Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa devices, subscribe to The Daily Show's Emmy(R) Award-winning "Between the Scenes" via Facebook's new Watch tab and listen to highlights and extended interviews on THE DAILY SHOW with Trevor Noah: Ears Edition podcast available across most podcast apps.

Comedy Central gives audiences access to a world of super funny, personally relatable, culturally relevant, and provocative comedy that tells the funny truths of life, every day and everywhere. From award-winning late-night, scripted and animated series to stand-up specials, short-form and sketch, Comedy Central has it all. A subsidiary of Viacom Inc., Comedy Central is available to more than 300 million households in over 150 countries across the globe.





