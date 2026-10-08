THE CORRESPONDENT to Star Richard Roxburgh as Journalist Peter Greste

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THE CORRESPONDENT, an upcoming thriller based on a true story, is set to hit select theaters next month. The film details the arrest of journalist Peter Greste, who was found guilty of spreading false news when reporting on the Arab Spring. Played by Richard Roxburgh (Van Helsing, Elvis), Greste was sentenced to seven years in Egyptian jail, where he spent 13 months before being released after international pressure to do so.

Rahel Romahn (Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga) co-stars in the film written by Peter Duncan (Children of the Revolution).

Film Details

Distributor: TriCoast Entertainment

Release Date: November 6, 2026

Director: Kriv Stenders

Writer: Peter Duncan

Cast: Richard Roxburgh, Rahel Romahn, Julian Maroun

Logline: Award-winning journalist Peter Greste reports on the Arab Spring, becoming entangled in a deadly game of rivalries. Imprisoned for seven years despite his innocence, he survives on wits alone before release in 2015.

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