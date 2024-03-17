THE COLOR PURPLE, Colman Domingo, and More Take Home NAACP Image Awards - Full List of Winners!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 55th Annual NAACP IMAGE AWARDS were announced during a ceremony on Saturday, March 16th.

The Color Purple received the award for Outstanding Motion Picture, and Fantasia Barrino won Best Actress for her portrayal of Celie in the film. The movie musical also took home all three fashion categories: Best Hair, Best Makeup, and Best Wigs, and Taraji P. Henson took home Best Featured Actress.

Colman Domingo won both Best Actor for his performance in Rustin, and Best Featured Actor for his performance in The Color Purple.

Eight-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer and songwriter USHER received the prestigious President’s Award during the ceremony. The President’s Award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Rihanna, LeBron James, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Lauryn Hill and Soledad O’Brien, among others.

Other winners include Abbott Elementary, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Mike Epps, and more.

The ceremony was broadcast LIVE on Saturday, March 16, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET, CBS Television Network, BET Her, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, Smithsonian Channel™, TV Land, and streaming live on the CBS network feed available on Paramount+.*

Hosted by GRAMMY® award-winning recording artist, critically acclaimed Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor and producer Queen Latifah (series star/executive producer of The Equalizer, CBS) , “55th NAACP Image Awards” featured a performance by Andra Day and roster of A-List presenters, including Delroy Lindo, Deon Cole, Diarra Kilpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Erika Alexander, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Wright, Keke Palmer, Kenya Barris, Kerry Washington, Leslie Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Morris Chestnut, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sabrina Elba, Sterling K. Brown and Taraji P. Henson.

“55TH NAACP Image Awards” honorees included poet laureate Amanda Gorman who will be honored with the prestigious Chairman’s Award, and R&B supergroup New Edition will receive the Hall of Fame Award.

One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees and winners include Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Erica Campbell, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Quavo, Takeoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Austin Scott, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, Jabari Banks, and many more.

Check out a full list of winners below!

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Usher

TELEVISION

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Mike Epps – The Upshaws

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Phylicia Rashad – “Heaven Down Here”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Don Cheadle – “Secret Invasion”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gail Bean – “Snowfall”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”

Outstanding Drama Series

“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary”

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Chloe Bailey – “Praise This”

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Keith Powers – “The Perfect Find”

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

“Swarm”

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Jennifer Hudson Show”

Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Sherri Shepherd – “Sherri”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Norman Vance Jr. – “Saturdays”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Carla Banks-Waddles – “Bel-Air”

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Dwayne Johnson-Cochran – “Heist 88”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

neema barnette – “GRAND CREW”

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Dawn Wilkinson – “Power Book II: Ghost”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Chris Robinson – “Shooting Stars”

Outstanding Animated Series

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S2”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest”

Outstanding Guest Performance

Michael B. Jordan – “Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”

Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited–Series)

Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

DC Young Fly – “Celebrity Squares”

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“Wild ‘N Out”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“20/20” – Kerry Washington: THICKER THAN WATER – A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Gracie’s Corner”

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Leslie Jones – “The Daily Show After The Cut”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Doggyland”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“I Was A SOUL TRAIN Dancer”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Color Purple

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Colman Domingo – The Color Purple

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple

Outstanding Costume Design

The Color Purple – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Outstanding Hairstyling

The Color Purple – Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos

Outstanding Make-Up

The Color Purple – Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, and Milene Melendez

Outstanding Youth Performance (Motion Picture)

Mila Davis-Kent – “Creed III”

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Outstanding International Motion Picture

“Brother”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Cord Jefferson – “American Fiction”

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Ava DuVernay – “Origin”

Outstanding Cinematography in a Feature Film

Eric K. Yue – “A Thousand and One”

Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Blitz Bazawule – “The Color Purple”

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

“Invisible Beauty”

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

“Brother”

Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture

“The Color Purple”

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

“The After”

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

“Lil’ Ruby”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Issa Rae – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

TELEVISION OR MOTION PICTURES

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Allen Hughes – “Dear Mama”

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble (TV or Film)

“Creed III”

PODCASTS

Outstanding News and Information Podcast|

“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams”

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

“Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast”

Outstanding Podcast – Scripted Series

“Yes We Cannabis”

Outstanding Arts, Sports and Entertainment Podcast

“Here’s The Thing”

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

“The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean”

Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast

“Black Money Tree”

MUSIC

Outstanding International Song

“Me & U” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

“How We Roll” – Ciara feat. Chris Brown

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Male Artist

“Good Good” – USHER with 21 Savage x Summer Walker

Outstanding Female Artist

“The Journey” – H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Album

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

BOOKS

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/Autobiography

“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarett Hill, Tre’vell Anderson

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“The Talk” – Darrin Bell

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni