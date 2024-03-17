THE COLOR PURPLE, Colman Domingo, and More Take Home NAACP Image Awards - Full List of Winners!

The NAACP Image Awards were held on Saturday, March 16th.
The 55th Annual NAACP IMAGE AWARDS were announced during a ceremony on Saturday, March 16th.
The Color Purple received the award for Outstanding Motion Picture, and Fantasia Barrino won Best Actress for her portrayal of Celie in the film. The movie musical also took home all three fashion categories: Best Hair, Best Makeup, and Best Wigs, and Taraji P. Henson took home Best Featured Actress.
Colman Domingo won both Best Actor for his performance in Rustin, and Best Featured Actor for his performance in The Color Purple.
Eight-time GRAMMY® award-winning singer and songwriter USHER received the prestigious President’s Award during the ceremony. The President’s Award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including Gabrielle Union-Wade, Dwyane Wade, Rihanna, LeBron James, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Muhammad Ali, Jesse Jackson, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, Lauryn Hill and Soledad O’Brien, among others.
Other winners include Abbott Elementary, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, Mike Epps, and more.
The ceremony was broadcast LIVE on Saturday, March 16, at 8:00 PM ET/PT on BET, CBS Television Network, BET Her, VH1, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop, Smithsonian Channel™, TV Land, and streaming live on the CBS network feed available on Paramount+.*
Hosted by GRAMMY® award-winning recording artist, critically acclaimed Emmy® and Golden Globe®-winning and Academy Award®-nominated actor and producer Queen Latifah (series star/executive producer of The Equalizer, CBS) , “55th NAACP Image Awards” featured a performance by Andra Day and roster of A-List presenters, including Delroy Lindo, Deon Cole, Diarra Kilpatrick, Donnie Wahlberg, Erika Alexander, Idris Elba, Jeffrey Wright, Keke Palmer, Kenya Barris, Kerry Washington, Leslie Jones, Lil Rel Howery, Morris Chestnut, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Sabrina Elba, Sterling K. Brown and Taraji P. Henson.
“55TH NAACP Image Awards” honorees included poet laureate Amanda Gorman who will be honored with the prestigious Chairman’s Award, and R&B supergroup New Edition will receive the Hall of Fame Award.
One of the most iconic annual celebrations of Black excellence, the NAACP IMAGE AWARDS draws the biggest and brightest stars in Hollywood. Previous years’ attendees and winners include Angela Bassett, Zendaya, Will Smith, Viola Davis, Beyoncé, Nicco Annan, Ruth E. Carter, Glynn Turman, Quinta Brunson, Nia Long, Keith David, Jennifer Hudson, Stacey Abrams, Tabitha Brown, Dwayne Wade & Gabrielle Union, Tems, Erica Campbell, Chris Brown, Bruno Mars, Anderson Paak, Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Quavo, Takeoff, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Zendaya, Yara Shahidi, Issa Rae, Janelle Monáe, Tracee Ellis Ross, Serena Williams, Kerry Washington, Method Man, Dominique Thorne, Austin Scott, Tyler James Williams, Kyla Pratt, Jabari Banks, and many more.
Check out a full list of winners below!
Usher
“Abbott Elementary”
Damson Idris – Snowfall
India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Mike Epps – The Upshaws
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Phylicia Rashad – “Heaven Down Here”
Don Cheadle – “Secret Invasion”
Gail Bean – “Snowfall”
Adrian Holmes – “Bel-Air”
“Queen Charlotte: A Bridgeton Story”
Ayo Edebiri – “The Bear”
William Stanford Davis – “Abbott Elementary”
Chloe Bailey – “Praise This”
Keith Powers – “The Perfect Find”
“Swarm”
“The Jennifer Hudson Show”
Sherri Shepherd – “Sherri”
Norman Vance Jr. – “Saturdays”
Carla Banks-Waddles – “Bel-Air”
Dwayne Johnson-Cochran – “Heist 88”
neema barnette – “GRAND CREW”
Dawn Wilkinson – “Power Book II: Ghost”
Chris Robinson – “Shooting Stars”
“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder S2”
Michelle Buteau – “Survival of the Thickest”
Michael B. Jordan – “Saturday Night Live”
“High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America”
Leah Sava Jeffries – “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
DC Young Fly – “Celebrity Squares”
“Wild ‘N Out”
“20/20” – Kerry Washington: THICKER THAN WATER – A Conversation with Robin Roberts
“Gracie’s Corner”
Leslie Jones – “The Daily Show After The Cut”
“Doggyland”
“I Was A SOUL TRAIN Dancer”
Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”
The Color Purple
Fantasia Barrino – The Color Purple
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Colman Domingo – The Color Purple
Taraji P. Henson – The Color Purple
The Color Purple – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
The Color Purple – Lawrence Davis, Tym Wallace, Andrea Mona Bowen, Angela Renae Dyson, Jorge Benitez Villalobos
The Color Purple – Carol Rasheed, Saisha Beecham, Ngozi Olandu Young, Manny Davila, and Milene Melendez
Mila Davis-Kent – “Creed III”
“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
“Brother”
Cord Jefferson – “American Fiction”
Ava DuVernay – “Origin”
Eric K. Yue – “A Thousand and One”
Blitz Bazawule – “The Color Purple”
“Invisible Beauty”
“Brother”
“The Color Purple”
“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”
“The After”
“Lil’ Ruby”
Issa Rae – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”
Allen Hughes – “Dear Mama”
“Creed III”
“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams”
“Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast”
“Yes We Cannabis”
“Here’s The Thing”
“The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean”
“Black Money Tree”
“Me & U” – Tems
“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger
“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown
“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin
“How We Roll” – Ciara feat. Chris Brown
“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay
“The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps
“Good Good” – USHER with 21 Savage x Summer Walker
“The Journey” – H.E.R.
“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion
“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét
“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo
“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer
“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah
“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford
“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarett Hill, Tre’vell Anderson
“The Talk” – Darrin Bell
“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley
“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt
“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni
