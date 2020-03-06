THE CIRCUS Tracks Biden's Historic Super Tuesday

Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, fan out across the country for the momentous Super Tuesday primary elections, and explore what the aftermath means for the 2020 presidential race.

THE CIRCUS sits down with former Obama campaign manager David Plouffe to break down the dynamics of a two-way race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.

For a preview, see below.

Other episode highlights include:

THE CIRCUS catches up with Beto O'Rourke to discuss his endorsement of Biden in Dallas.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a surrogate for Bernie Sanders, talks to THE CIRCUS about establishment Democrats during an election-eve rally in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Viewers can catch up on past episodes from this season of THE CIRCUS with the first six episodes airing this Sunday, beginning at 4 p.m. on SHOWTIME.

THE CIRCUS is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe serve as executive producers.

SHOWTIME is currently available to subscribers via cable, DBS, and telco providers, and as a stand-alone streaming service through Amazon, Apple®, Google, LG Smart TVs, Oculus Go, Roku®, Samsung Smart TVs and Xbox One. Consumers can also subscribe to Showtime via Amazon's Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, Hulu, The Roku Channel, Sling TV and Youtube TV or directly at http://www.showtime.com/.

Photo Credit: Showtime





Related Articles View More TV Stories