THE CIRCUS Examines the Integrity of the Election

THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE CRAZIEST POLITICAL CAMPAIGN ON EARTH continues its fifth season Sunday with a deep dive into the ongoing battle over voter access during an election that is already underway.

Hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon, along with guest contributor Jennifer Palmieri, unpack a critical week in the closing days of the 2020 race, as President Trump returns to the campaign trail, Judge Amy Coney Barrett begins Supreme Court confirmation hearings and a record number of Americans cast their ballots.

Episode interviews include: Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who discusses her plan to curb voter intimidation efforts, as well as recent charges in an alleged militia plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Former FBI special agent Clint Watts, who explains how President Trump's claims about a rigged election are being amplified online by Russia.

Bob Bauer, former White House counsel and Biden campaign legal adviser, who talks about Democratic efforts to fight voter suppression tactics in the courts and at polling locations around the country. The series is produced by Left/Right for SHOWTIME. John Heilemann, Mark McKinnon, Alex Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Aaron J. Thornton/SHOWTIME

