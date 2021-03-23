Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE CIRCLE & TOO HOT TO HANDLE Will Return to Netflix This Spring

They will premiere new seasons on Wednesdays beginning in April.

Mar. 23, 2021  
Wednesdays are getting real this spring on Netflix.

Netflix welcomes back two of its biggest unscripted competition series, The Circle and Too Hot to Handle, which will premiere new seasons on Wednesdays beginning in April.

When these shows debuted last year, their unique premises turned heads. In January, The Circle challenged players to quarantine in their individual apartments and only communicate with each other via social media. By the time April arrived and we released Too Hot to Handle, a dating competition where the prize money hinged on players keeping their hands off each other, the seemingly outrageous setup suddenly felt much more relatable.

Although these shows may have felt a little too real at times, fans all over the world rallied around them with an energy and excitement we could not have imagined.

Netflix can't wait for members to see what's in store in their second seasons. We've added new twists and surprises to keep the games fresh -- and all new players that we think fans will love rooting for.

So mark your calendars and let the games begin.

(By Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series)


From This Author TV News Desk