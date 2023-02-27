THE CIRCLE Season Premiere Focuses on Biden and the One-Year Anniversary of War in Ukraine

The Emmy® nominated docuseries THE CIRCUS: INSIDE THE GREATEST POLITICAL SHOW ON EARTH returns for its eighth season this Sunday with President Biden on the world stage in Kyiv rallying support for Ukraine on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion.

With host John Heilemann on the ground in Warsaw, Poland, and Mark McKinnon and Jennifer Palmieri stateside, the program explores Biden's historic struggle to keep the NATO alliance unified in its support of Ukraine and the political fallout at home. Biden's trip to Poland comes on the heels of his surprise visit to the embattled capital of Ukraine.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan on President Biden's journey into the war zone, and the dangerous balance of supporting Ukraine while not sparking a wider conflict with Russia.

Retired Navy admiral James Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, on the state of the conflict and what it will take for Ukraine to hold off Russia's advances as the war enters its second year.

Nicolle Wallace, White House communications director for President George W. Bush, on the political impact of war on a presidency and a re-election campaign.

