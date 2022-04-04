THE BOYS Seasons One & Two to Be Released on Blu-Ray & DVD

The first two seasons of The Boys will be released on DVD and Blu-Ray on May 17. The new release will include six discs, including bonus content featuring deleted scenes.

THE BOYS is an irreverent take on what happens when superheroes - as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians, and as revered as gods - abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It's the powerless against the superpowerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about "The Seven" and their formidable Vought backing.

In a more intense Season 2 of THE BOYS, Butcher, Hughie, and the team reel from their losses in Season 1. On the run from the law, they struggle to fight back against the superheroes. Meanwhile, Vought, THE HERO management company, cashes in on the panic over supervillains; and a new hero, Stormfront, shakes up the company and challenges an already unstable Homelander.

The cast includes Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, with Elisabeth Shue, with Colby Minifie, and Aya Cash.

Special Features

SEASON 1 BLU-RAY AND DVD

Deleted Scenes

Blooper Reel

SEASON 2 BLU-RAY AND DVD

Butcher: A Short Film

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Blooper Reel