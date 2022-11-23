Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE BLACK BEAUTY EFFECT Documentary Series to Premiere on Xfinity

The new series will premiere on Friday.

Nov. 23, 2022  

Comcast and FaceForward Productions will premiere the new three-part docuseries, The Black Beauty Effect on Friday, November 25 on the Black Experience on Xfinity channel, a first-of-its-kind destination of Black entertainment featuring the ultimate in Black storytelling.

The docuseries spotlights the social change that has taken place in the beauty industry, as told from the perspective of the successful Black women who galvanized it.

Each hour-long episode of the docuseries features candid conversations on the impact influencers have had on the industry's changing perception of beauty from Black beauty influencers, celebrities, and entrepreneurs including (but not limited to): Actress, Filmmaker, Series Creator and Executive Producer Andrea Lewis, Executive Producer and Emmy-nominee CJ Faison, Executive Director, Multicultural Entertainment at Xfinity Keesha Boyd, Fashion expert and influencer Kahlana Barfield Brown, Acclaimed Actress Meagan Good, Actress and singer Amber Riley, Former editor-at-large at Essence Magazine Mikki Taylor, Co-Founder, Melanin Haircare; Natural Hair Influencer and Enthusiast Whitney White, Beauty Influencer Ellarie, Beauty Influencer and activist Nyma Tang, Beauty and Fashion Influencer Shalom Blac, and more.

The Black Beauty Effect is directed by Kwanza Nicole Gooden and produced by FaceForward Productions. The series was created by Andrea Lewis, who serves as Executive Producer along with CJ Faison, Jackie Aina, Kahlana Barfield Brown and Keesha Boyd. Emmy-nominated Takara Joseph, Summer Griffiths and Adrienne Reed serve as producers, alongside Andrena Hale as showrunner.

Xfinity customers can access the Black Experience on channel 1622 or simply say "Black Experience" into THE VOICE Remote to instantly enjoy the ultimate in Black storytelling. Non-Xfinity customers will be able to view The Black Beauty Effect on Comcast's free ad-supported streaming service app Xumo.



