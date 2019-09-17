THE BIG BANG THEORY Streaming Rights Go to HBO Max

Deadline reports that new streaming service HBO Max has achieved its goal of securing the streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory. The series will be available when the streamer launches in 2020.

"Few shows define a generation and capture mainstream zeitgeist like The Big Bang Theory," said Robert Greenblatt, Chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. "This show has been a hit virtually around the globe, it's one of the biggest shows on broadcast television of the last decade, and the fact that we get to bring it to a streaming platform for the first time in the U.S. is a coup for our new offering."

"I am forever grateful to have been part of something as extraordinary as The Big Bang Theory," series creator Chuck Lorre said. "All of us, - Bill Prady, Steven Molaro, Steve Holland, and the amazing writing staff, cast and crew, recognize that 12 seasons of laughter is a gift to be cherished. And now we are extremely excited that TBBT will be joining the HBO Max lineup and be available to both existing and future fans of the show. Laughter has legs!"

"It's not every day you get to extend the run of a cultural phenomenon that reaches nearly 35 million viewers on TBS alone every month," said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer, HBO Max and President, TBS, TNT and truTV. "Through HBO Max and TBS, fans will have access to this beloved comedy for generations to come."

"The Big Bang Theory" aired for twelve seasons on CBS.

Read the original story on Deadline.





