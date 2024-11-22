THE BEAST INSIDE to be Released Via UNCORK'D Entertainment On Digital On Demand

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The long awaited, avant-garde and groundbreaking self-exorcism themed thriller "The Beast Inside", co-written, produced and starring Sadie Katz and directed and co-written by Jim Towns will be unleashed On Digital On Demand thanks to Keith Leopard of UNCORK'D Entertainment and the sterling negotiations by Jeff Cooper (Cut Entertainment Group) on December 3, 2024. The demonic saga champions a fierce female protagonist who is victimized by a legacy of dark forces but refuses to accept her fate and the probable destiny of her young son.

The spine-chilling hair-raiser follows Anne, played by veteran horror actor Sadie Katz (Wrong Turn 6: The Last Resort, The Amityville Harvest), who becomes possessed by a demonic being, a nemesis passed down through generations of her family. After being dismissed by doubt and disbelief, she is forced to perform an exorcism on herself while desperately trying to protect her son from the evil that threatens both their lives.

The film also stars seasoned actor Vernon Wells (Mad Max 2, Commando, Weird Science), who plays the role of an excommunicated priest with a horrifically dark secret. The powerfully portrayed key role of Anne's demonically possessed mother is played by acclaimed actor Laurene Landon (Maniac Cop, Agramon's Gate, Airplane ll), who's unworldly performance causes the hair on the back of your neck to rise. Supporting roles include Anthony Preston, Danelle Von Visger, Denise Milfort, Pressly James Crosby, Ron Russell, John Pasquale, Kim Marie Austin and Victoria De Mare as the Beast.

Additionally, world renowned film score architect Randy Edelman, credited for over 100 iconic film and television soundtracks including My Cousin Vinny, The Mask, Ghostbusters ll, The Mummy 3, Anaconda, Last of the Mohicans, The Bruce Lee Story, and MacGyver joined The Beast Inside as composer, bringing his legendary touch to the horror thriller. With decades of experience, crafting unforgettable soundscapes, Edelman's involvement elevated the film's emotional and atmospheric intensity in a way that went far beyond the ordinary.

The Beast Inside was filmed in the confines of a transformed seedy motel and an eerie bar decorated for Christmas and just in time for the holidays, UNCORK'D Entertainment is thrilled to bring The Beast Inside to audiences, "not only as a gripping, edge of your seat horror film, but also as a fresh empowering take on the genre" says Keith Leopard President of UNCORK'D Entertainment. "This is more than just another possession story....The Beast Inside is a reimagined narrative, driven by a fearless heroine who fights for her destiny."

Not only did Sadie Katz portray a sublime and realistic character with the emotions and sensitivity of a mother in real life herself, but the film was produced by her company See You Next Tuesday Films which she founded to create strong, complex female characters in horror. Katz's mission is to redefine female representation in the genre, showing women who stand and fight rather than fall into stereotypical roles. Executive Producers include John Pasquale, Mario Reyes, Jimmy Star and Eileen Shapiro.

Watch the trailer for The Beast Inside releasing December 3rd, 2024 On Digital On Demand here:

