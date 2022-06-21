THE BAD GUYS Collector's Edition Available Now

Follow the most notorious criminals in the world and find out if they can pull off their biggest job yet - going good - in DreamWorks Animation's THE BAD GUYS, a hilarious high octane family adventure that is sure to bring the entire family together for non-stop action and laughs. Showcasing a brand-new crew of lovable and edgy characters bursting with personality, the film embraces individuality with each character's unique skillset, ranging from hacking and disguise to muscle and drive.

Available to own now on Digital, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™, and DVD from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, THE BAD GUYS Collector's Edition showcases an all-new original short and comes filled with never-before-seen bonus features including deleted scenes, exclusive interviews with cast and crew, Mr. Snake's frozen pops recipes, character drawing tutorials and more, offering endless fun and sure to get the entire family into 'summer' mode.

Featuring sleek stylized animation, THE FAMILY action-comedy boasts a star-studded voice cast featuring Academy Award® winner Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Marc Maron ("GLOW"), Craig Robinson (Hot Tub Time Machine franchise), Anthony Ramos (In The Heights), and Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as the bad guys, alongside co-stars Zazie Beetz (Joker), Lily Singh (Bad Moms), Emmy® winner Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"), and Richard Ayoade (Paddington 2). THE BAD GUYS is directed by Pierre Perifel (Kung Fu Panda films) and produced by Damon Ross (Trolls) and Rebecca Huntley (The Boss Baby) from a screenplay by Etan Cohen (Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa).

Never have there been five friends as infamous as THE BAD GUYS-Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Mr. Piranha, Mr. Shark and Ms. Tarantula. After years of countless heists and being the world's most-wanted villains, the gang is finally caught. Mr. Wolf brokers a deal to keep them out of prison and the Bad Guys set out to fool the world into believing they've gone good. Packed with huge laughs and edgy action, being bad has never been so fun in this action-comedy from DreamWorks Animation.

THE BAD GUYS is based on the Scholastic children's graphic novels by Aaron Blabey that earned a spot on the New York Times bestselling list for more than 100 weeks and have sold a combined total of more than 1 million copies to-date.

Watch the new trailer here: