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THE BAD GUY Season Finale to Stream Exclusively on The Network

All six episodes are now available, with a trailer also released for the finale.

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THE BAD GUY Season Finale to Stream Exclusively on The Network

The season finale of THE BAD GUY has begun streaming exclusively on The Network, closing out the show's run with an episode titled A Bloody Alliance. All episodes of the season, including the finale, are now available to watch.

Nino buys the loyalty of the Mafia families, unleashing a brutal hunt for Suro that forces him to fully embrace the criminal he's become—while Leonarda and Luvi secretly help a repentant Palàmita escape custody, racing to reach Suro first.

https://www.thenetwork.stream/details/VIDEO/item/6398555545112/the-bady-guy-trailer-16x9-cc

Episode 6 can be streamed at thenetwork.stream.

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