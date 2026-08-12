THE BAD GUY Season Finale to Stream Exclusively on The Network

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The season finale of THE BAD GUY has begun streaming exclusively on The Network, closing out the show's run with an episode titled A Bloody Alliance. All episodes of the season, including the finale, are now available to watch.

Nino buys the loyalty of the Mafia families, unleashing a brutal hunt for Suro that forces him to fully embrace the criminal he's become—while Leonarda and Luvi secretly help a repentant Palàmita escape custody, racing to reach Suro first.

https://www.thenetwork.stream/details/VIDEO/item/6398555545112/the-bady-guy-trailer-16x9-cc

Episode 6 can be streamed at thenetwork.stream.

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