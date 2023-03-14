THE BACHELOR's 'The Women Tell All' Episode Airs Tonight

It's a night full of surprises, confrontations and apologies as Zach reunites with 15 women from this season. For the first time since filming, Zach's former flames come together to address some of the season's most unforgettable moments and dramatic controversies.

Plus, Zach enters the hot seat to answer burning questions and share a sneak peek of overnight dates. Then, an exciting announcement changes someone's life forever on "The Bachelor: The Women Tell All," airing TUESDAY, MARCH 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

The 15 women in studio are the following

Aly, 26, a healthcare strategist from Atlanta, Ga.

Anastasia, 30, a content marketing manager from San Diego, Calif.

Brooklyn*, 25, a rodeo racer from Stillwater, Okla.

Cat*, 26, a dancer from New York, N.Y.

Charity, 26, a child and family therapist from Columbus, Ga.

Christina Mandrell*, 26, a content creator from Nashville, Tenn.

Genevie, 26, a neonatal nurse from Baltimore City, Md.

Greer, 24, a medical sales rep from Houston, Texas.

Jessica "Jess," 23, an e-commerce coordinator from Winter Springs, Fla.

Katherine, 26, a registered nurse from Tampa, Fla.

Kylee, 25, a postpartum nurse from Charlotte, N.C.

Madison, 26, a business owner from Fargo, N.D.

Mercedes, 24, a nonprofit owner from Bloomfield, Iowa

Olivia L., 24, a patient care technician from Rochester, N.Y.

Victoria J., 30, a makeup artist from Fort Worth, Texas

*Indicates they previously met Zach on "The Bachelorette: After the Final Rose"