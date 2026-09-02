THE ART OF ADVENTURE Documentary to Open in US Theaters This Fall

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THE ART OF ADVENTURE, from the director of THE WOMAN WHO LOVES GIRAFFES, tells the true story of wildlife artist Robert Bateman and biologist Bristol Foster, whose 1957 global Land Rover expedition ignited a lifetime of environmental activism.

From Alison Reid, the director of the critically acclaimed documentary about the late and beloved zoologist Anne Innis Dagg, THE WOMAN WHO LOVES GIRAFFES, comes her latest feature documentary, THE ART OF ADVENTURE. An exhilarating road-trip film and a heartfelt love letter to the natural world, The Art of Adventure is an inspiring and deeply human documentary about the extraordinary lifelong friendship between world renowned wildlife artist Robert Bateman and fearless biologist Bristol Foster. Following festival acclaim and a Canadian release, The Art of Adventure roves its way into the United States with engagements in Washington, DC at The Avalon on Oct. 7; in New York City at New Plaza Cinema on Oct. 11; in Newport, RI at The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center on Oct. 20; in the Boston area at Regent Theatre in Arlington, MA on Oct. 21; in Los Angeles with a week-long theatrical release at Laemmle Monica, October 23-29; and in the San Francisco Bay Area in Berkeley, CA at The Elmwood on Oct. 27 and in San Rafael, CA at Rafael Theatre on Oct. 29. Director Alison Reid will be in person for Q&As after most screenings. For tickets and upcoming showtimes for these cities and other screenings in the US, Canada and internationally, visit https://theartofadventuremovie.com/screenings-list/.

In 1957, Bateman and Foster embarked on what would become one of the most iconic overland expeditions of its era, setting out in a Land Rover they called 'The Grizzly Torque.' Starting in the UK, their travels take them to the far corners of the earth. From the lush rainforests of the Congo to the vibrant landscapes of India, Bateman paints the wonders they encounter, while Foster films on his 16mm Bolex camera. Fifty-seven years later, an unexpected discovery emerges revealing a hidden history that unfolds the tale of their environmental activism through art and science. Now in their 90's, they still find sanctuary in nature. Their story is a moving reflection on legacy, mortality and the wisdom of elders, and a reminder that humanity and nature are inseparable.

'Environmental films can often seem heavy or dire, but The Art of Adventure invites audiences on a thrilling, joyful journey that entertains,' said director Alison Reid. 'My hope is that the film leaves audiences smiling, moved and inspired to embrace life with the same curiosity, courage and heart.'

Alison Reid (Director, Producer) is an award-winning Canadian filmmaker known for stories of adventure and exploration of the human spirit. After a groundbreaking career as a stunt performer and one of North America's first female stunt coordinators, she founded Free Spirit Films to pursue bold, character-driven storytelling. Her debut feature, the LGBTQ2+ comedy THE BABY FORMULA, opened the Mannheim Heidelberg Film Festival in 2008 and screened world-wide. She went on to direct and produce the critically acclaimed feature documentary THE WOMAN WHO LOVES GIRAFFES, which won multiple Best Film and Audience Awards and enjoyed a wide theatrical release across Canada and the United States. With positive reviews by The New York Times, The Washington Post, LA Times, Variety and The Wrap, the film holds a 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and continues to resonate with audiences worldwide. Continuing her work spotlighting iconic, inspirational people, Alison's new feature documentary The Art of Adventure celebrates a transformative 1957 journey by wildlife artist Robert Bateman and biologist Bristol Foster. Early on the festival circuit, the film won multiple awards, finding enthusiastic audiences. When not making films, Alison enjoys directing television.

Robert McLellan Bateman (Wildlife Artist, Naturalist): Born in Toronto, Bateman earned a degree in geography from the University of Toronto and taught high school for 20 years, including two years in Nigeria, before becoming a full-time artist in 1976. His travels around the world and lifelong passion for nature have deeply influenced his work and strengthened his commitment to environmental conservation. Known for his strikingly realistic depictions of wildlife and natural landscapes, Bateman's paintings have been exhibited in major museums across North America, including the Smithsonian Institution, and are held in numerous public and private collections. His books on art and nature have sold more than one million copies, and his work has been featured in films and television programs. An Officer of the Order of Canada and recipient of 14 honorary doctorates, Bateman has spent decades using his art to inspire appreciation for the natural world. Through his advocacy and fundraising efforts, his artwork has helped generate millions of dollars in support of conservation and environmental initiatives, reflecting a lifelong dedication to protecting the planet's wildlife and habitats. Read more about Robert Bateman at https://robertbateman.ca/.

Bristol Foster (Conservation Biologist, Naturalist, Documentary Filmmaker): With a PhD in Ecology, Foster has more than 40 years of experience as an ecologist and educator. His career has included serving as Head of the Wildlife Ecology Graduate Studies Program at the University of Nairobi, Director of the Royal British Columbia Museum and Director of British Columbia's Ecological Reserves Program. After earning a biology degree from the University of Toronto, Foster developed a passion for Arctic biology, studying a rare lemming-like mammal for his master's research. He then spent 18 months traveling through Africa, Southeast Asia and Australia with wildlife artist Robert Bateman before returning to Canada to complete a PhD on the evolution of native mammals in Haida Gwaii. Foster later led a wildlife ecology graduate program in Kenya, where he co-authored with Anne Innis Dagg, the definitive book on giraffes. Back in Canada, he directed the Royal British Columbia Museum before overseeing the creation of more than 100 ecological reserves for research. As an ecological consultant, he has worked to protect British Columbia's remaining temperate rainforests while producing wildlife documentaries around the world.

Impact Campaign

More than a celebration of two extraordinary lives, The Art of Adventure is an invitation to rediscover humanity's relationship with the natural world and to recognize that each person has a role to play in protecting it. Through curated screenings, educational programming, community partnerships, and conservation initiatives, the #AdventureWithPurpose impact campaign will:

Inspire the Next Generation

Celebrate Art as Advocacy

Support Conservation Efforts

Honour Legacy and Intergenerational Wisdom

U.S. Theatrical Release

Washington, DC at The Avalon on Oct. 7

New York City at New Plaza Cinema on Oct. 11

Newport, RI at The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center on Oct. 20

Boston area: Arlington, MA at Regent Theatre on Oct. 21

Los Angeles: Week-long theatrical release at Laemmle Monica starts October 23

San Francisco Bay Area: Berkeley, CA at The Elmwood on Oct. 27 and San Rafael, CA at Rafael Theatre on Oct. 29

With more engagements to be announced

Credits

Director/Producer - Alison Reid

Executive Producers - Anne Innis Dagg, Mary Dagg, David J. Cornfield, Linda A. Cornfield, Joan Corson

Line Producer - Nina Beveridge

Music Composed by - Tom Third, Kristjan Bergey, Joel Schwartz

Director of Photography - Dale Hildebrand

Editor - Dave Kazala, CCE

Game Theory Films presents a Free Spirit Films and Beevision production.

Produced with the participation of Telefilm Canada, Canada Media Fund, Ontario Creates, The Rogers Documentary Fund, Hollywood Suite, DGC, Film and Television Tax Credit Assistance from the Government of Ontario, Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit.

Canada | 2026 | 86 min | HD | 16:9 | Stereo 5.1 | English

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