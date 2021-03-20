TENET is Set to Debut on HBO Max on May 1

HBO Max has announced TODAY that Christopher Nolan's film Tenet is coming to the streaming platform on May 1.

The film opened in select U.S. cities on September 3. It was originally scheduled for theatrical release in July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Good news for anyone experiencing time linearly: Tenet is streaming May 1 on HBO via HBO Max! ⌛️ pic.twitter.com/dGbxGLOwyu - HBO Max (@hbomax) March 20, 2021

Tenet is a spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas. A co-production between the United Kingdom and United States, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.