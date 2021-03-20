Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TENET is Set to Debut on HBO Max on May 1

The film opened in select U.S. cities on September 3.

Mar. 20, 2021  
HBO Max has announced TODAY that Christopher Nolan's film Tenet is coming to the streaming platform on May 1.

The film opened in select U.S. cities on September 3. It was originally scheduled for theatrical release in July 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenet is a spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas. A co-production between the United Kingdom and United States, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

Armed with only one word, Tenet, and fighting for the survival of the entire world, a Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.


