TENET Brings in $20.2 Million in the U.S. in its Opening Weekend

Christopher Nolan's anticipated film "Tenet" has officially arrived in U.S. theaters, and has brought in $20.2 million over Labor Day weekend, Variety reports.

The thriller is also approaching $150 million worldwide, with a stronger showing at international box offices. Tenet earned about $78.3 million this weekend overseas.

Warner Bros. said that the studio is "very pleased" with the initial results, and the rollout of the film is "a marathon not a sprint."

"There is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance," the studio said. "We are in unprecedented territory, so any comparisons to the pre-COVID world would be inequitable and baseless."

Tenet is a spy film written and directed by Christopher Nolan, who produced it with Emma Thomas. A co-production between the United Kingdom and United States, it stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine, and Kenneth Branagh.

