TEEN CHOISE 2019 Airs, For the First Time Ever from the Sand of Hermosa Beach

Feel the sand under your toes as the surfboards hit the beach, when TEEN CHOICE 2019(TM) airs LIVE Sunday, Aug. 11 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) from Hermosa Beach on FOX. The only awards show where the power to vote is in teens' hands, the TEEN CHOICE 2019 category nomination window is now open! Fans can submit category nominations via Twitter using the category hashtag, plus their handle/name through Tuesday, June 4 at 6:00 PM PT.

Summer's hottest two-hour LIVE event will broadcast, for the first time in TEEN CHOICE history, from Hermosa Beach, and will feature today's hottest stars in TV, music, film and social media. TEEN CHOICE 2019 will feature a massive surf-and-sand dance number that will set the stage for all that is to come: epic performances by some of today's biggest names in music, surprise viral moments and more. From surfers catching waves to kite boarders, this years' broadcast will be a must-see live event for teens seeking the ultimate SoCal beach experience. Host(s), performers, presenters and nominees for TEEN CHOICE 2019 to be announced.

For over two decades, the show has presented performances and appearances by some of Pop culture's brightest stars. TEEN CHOICE 2018 featured a special medley of hit songs by Khalid, as well as performances by Meghan Trainor, Lauv, Bebe Rexha and Foster the People. TEEN CHOICE 2018 winners include: Black Panther - Choice Sci-Fi Movie, Harry Styles, Live on Tour - Choice Summer Tour, Zac Efron & Zendaya - Choice Collaboration, Maddie Ziegler - Choice Dancer, BTS - Choice International Artist, Selena Gomez - Choice Instagrammer, LeBron James - Choice Male Athlete, James Charles - Choice Fashion/Beauty Web Star and Liza Koshy - Choice YouTuber.

TEEN CHOICE 2019 is produced by Bob Bain productions and FOX Alternative Entertainment. Bob Bain and Ashley Edens serve as executive producers. Like TEEN CHOICE 2019 on Facebook at facebook.com/TeenChoiceAwards. Follow the action on Twitter @TeenChoiceFox and join the discussion at #teenchoice. See photos and videos on Instagram by following @teenchoicefox. Fans also are encouraged to follow @TeenChoiceFox on Twitter for the latest TEEN CHOICE 2019 news, including voting and announcements of the host(s), performers, presenters and nominees.





