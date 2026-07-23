DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL: Jeff Hays to Voice Princess Donut in Peacock Series

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Jeff Hays, the narrator behind the audiobook version of DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL, has been cast as THE VOICE of Princess Donut in Peacock's live-action television adaptation of the series. The announcement was made at San Diego Comic-Con during a Penguin Random House panel focused on author Matt Dinniman, with Hays appearing as a surprise guest alongside series writer and executive producer Chris Yost and Dinniman, who serves as co-executive producer. The adaptation, produced by Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door and Universal Global Television, is based on Dinniman's LitRPG novels, which have sold over 14 million copies across all formats and spent more than 115 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list. The audiobook series narrated by Hays has accumulated over 140 million listening hours on Audible.

Jeff Hays is repped by Matthew N. Sugarman at Weintraub Tobin.

ABOUT DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL

An alien invasion has wiped out most of humanity and any survivors are forced to fight for their lives on a sadistic intergalactic game show. Sounds bad, right? Now try doing it with bare feet and a stuck-up, self-centered, tiara-wearing talking cat as your partner. Welcome to Dungeon Crawler World: Earth, where the apocalypse will be televised...and Coast Guard vet Carl finds himself stuck with his ex-girlfriend's award-winning show cat, Princess Donut the Queen Anne Chonk, as they try to survive the end of the world, fighting monsters, aliens, an insane A.I. and even other survivors...all for the sake of good TV. Survival is optional. Entertainment is not.

SERIES DETAILS

Writer / Executive Producer: Chris Yost

Executive Producers: Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, Rachel Hargreaves-Heald (Fuzzy Door)

Co-Executive Producer: Matt Dinniman

Announced Cast: Jeff Hays ('Princess Donut')

Studio: Universal Global Television, a division of Universal Studio Group

Production company: Fuzzy Door

DUNGEON CRAWLER CARL follows Coast Guard veteran Carl and his ex-girlfriend's show cat, Princess Donut, as they navigate a post-apocalyptic world turned into an intergalactic game show. The series is executive produced by Seth MacFarlane, Erica Huggins, and Rachel Hargreaves-Heald for Fuzzy Door, with Chris Yost serving as writer and executive producer.

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