TBS Renews AMERICAN DAD for Seasons 18 & 19

Cable's #3 comedy "American Dad!" has been renewed by TBS for seasons 18 and 19. Co-creator Matt Weitzman and executive producer Brian Boyle have inked new deals to continue showrunning and executive producing the additional seasons, from 20th Television Animation. The 17th season of "American Dad!" premieres on Monday, January 24, on TBS at 10:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. CT.

Adrienne O'Riain and Sam Linsky, Co-Heads of Scripted Programming, TBS, TNT, truTV said:

"American Dad! is reaching rarified air with 18th and 19th season pickups that only a handful of shows have ever accomplished; this speaks to the zeitgeisty humor that resonates with audiences, and to the dedication of its creators and brilliant TBS network executives."

Matt Weitzman, Co-Creator, EP and Co-Showrunner of "American Dad!" said: "We are all so grateful to TBS for this two-season pickup. Getting seasons 18 and 19 means we will finally be able to tell the stories we only dreamed of telling in seasons 16 and 17. Much thanks also to everyone at 20th Television Animation for all their continued support of American Dad's many years of corrupting our nation's, nay, the world's youth...most of whom are now about to turn 40."

Brian Boyle, EP and Co-Showrunner of "American Dad!" said: "We're so happy TBS wants us to keep going! And this two-season pickup is emblematic of the efficiency TBS is known for - they work half, and we work double. Since we started our collaboration with TBS, they have let us take the show any direction we wish - undirected - because they are wise enough to value the free imaginations of the half insane. At least to sell naked chicken chalupas or whatever."

"American Dad!" centers on super patriotic CIA agent Stan Smith (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) and the misadventures of his unconventional family in Langley Falls, VA. Stan applies the same drastic measures used in his job at the CIA to his home life, where Stan's blissfully unaware wife, Francine (Wendy Schaal), has an unfaltering loyalty that makes her blind to his unabashed arrogance.

His left-wing activist daughter Hayley (Rachael MacFarlane), however, doesn't let him off so easily - and knows just how to push her father's buttons. Hayley's brother is the geeky-yet-confident Steve (Scott Grimes), a kid who spends his time playing video games and obsessing about the opposite sex. The Smith cabinet is rounded out by two rather unconventional members: Roger (MacFarlane), a sassy, sarcastic and routinely inappropriate space alien, and Klaus (Dee Bradley Baker), an attention-starved goldfish with the brain of a German Olympic skier.

The animated comedy from 20th Television Animation was created by Seth MacFarlane, Mike Barker and Matt Weitzman, and is executive produced by co-showrunner Brian Boyle along with MacFarlane and Weitzman.