TAMRON HALL Sets Season Five Premiere Date

“Tamron Hall” will return for a much-anticipated fifth season on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

On the heels of record-breaking season four ratings, the nationally syndicated daytime show, “Tamron Hall” will return for a much-anticipated fifth season on Tuesday, Sept. 5 (check local listings). “Tamron Hall” is the most improved returning one-hour daytime talk show growing by double digits in Total Viewers and Women 25-54 and is the only returning one-hour daytime talk show to improve in all three key measures.

Hosted and executive produced by Emmy® Award-winning Tamron Hall, the daily talk show will bring viewers more moving, fun, inspiring and topical conversations as the veteran journalist connects through engaging, entertaining and newsmaking interviews.  

In addition, “Tamron Hall” was recently honored with three nominations for the 2023 Daytime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host, an award Hall has won twice. The daytime talk show was also nominated for an NAACP Image award and GLAAD media award in 2023. 

Since its debut in September 2019, “Tamron Hall” continues to be one of television’s highest-rated daytime shows, consistently delivering standout moments that become central to the cultural conversation.

Season four highlights included an on-site Uvalde special following the tragic school shooting, an hour on the banned books controversy, an exclusive interview and behind-the-scenes look at Usher’s Las Vegas residency, sit-downs with former first lady Michelle Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; and exclusive daytime interviews with Michelle Branch, Niecy Nash-Betts and her partner, Jessica Betts; “Blac Chyna” Angela White, Elizabeth Smart, Erykah Badu, Salt-N-Pepa, Tanya Tucker, Terrell Owens and more.  

“The number five is said to represent freedom and curiosity, and with season five we are holding nothing back,” said Hall. “Personally, I feel freer than ever to bring authentic and meaningful experiences to the Tam Fam. There is no better feeling than keeping it real and sharing that with our guests and our audience.” 

ABC News President Kim Godwin said, “Entering season five of a talk show is a true milestone, especially in today’s media landscape, and it’s clear why ‘Tamron Hall’ is the only one-hour daytime talk show that continues to grow its audience across all key measures. Tamron’s conversation-starting interviews and invigorating discussions continue to tap into the zeitgeist and the heartbeat of America.”

“Tamron continues to win over viewers with her in-depth, thought-provoking interviews and genuine exuberance and passion for helping to make a difference in people’s lives,” said Chad Matthews, president, ABC Owned Television Stations. “We are very much looking forward to season five. With her signature style and ability to ‘keep it real’ with audiences, we know that it will be the best one yet.”  

“We are just as excited as the Tam Fam for season five!” said Quiana Burns, executive producer. “We made it this far because of the loyalty we’ve built with our dedicated viewers, and this season we’re proud to be delivering a unique combination of hard-hitting interviews, important topics, joy, fun and so much more.”

About “Tamron Hall”

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. Broadcast from New York City, the show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. 




