TAMRON HALL Ranks Among the Week's and Season's Top 5 Syndicated Talk Shows in Households and Total Viewers

During the week of May 22, 2023, “Tamron Hall” improved on the year-ago week in Total Viewers (+2% - 1.023 million vs. 1.004 million). In fact, “Tamron Hall” improved on the year-ago week in Total Viewers in 31 of the last 32 weeks.

For the week, “Tamron Hall” stood among the Top 5 syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating – No. 4 tie) and Total Viewers (1.023 million – No. 5).

On average for the 2022-2023 season, “Tamron Hall” is improving over the same weeks last season in Total Viewers (+10% - 1.067 million vs. 970,000) and Women 25-54 (+9% - 177,000 vs. 162,000).

“Tamron Hall” ranks among the season’s Top 5 strongest syndicated talk shows in Households (0.7 rating – No. 5 tie) and Total Viewers (1.067 million – No. 5).

“Tamron Hall” is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.

