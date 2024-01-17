TAMRON HALL Increases Versus The Previous Week In Households And Total Viewers For 2nd Consecutive Week

During the week of Jan. 1, 2024, “Tamron Hall” turned in increases versus the previous week in Households (+12% - 0.74 rtg. vs. 0.66 rtg) and Total Viewers (+4% - 1.064 million vs. 1.019 million) for the 2nd week in a row. In fact, “Tamron Hall” hit a season high in Households with its strongest performance in 7 months and drew its largest overall audience in 14 weeks — since weeks of 5/1/23 and 9/25/23, respectively.

“Tamron Hall” improved on the same week last year in Households (+7% - 0.74 rtg. vs. 0.69 rtg) and Total Viewers (+1% - 1.064 million vs. 1.052 million).

“Tamron Hall” is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment.

Photo: ABC/Todd Wawrychuk