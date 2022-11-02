TAMRON HALL Builds for the 2nd Straight Week in Total Viewers to Score Its 2nd-Biggest Audience This Season

During the week of Oct. 17, 2022, "Tamron Hall" built for the 2nd straight week in Total Viewers (+4% - 980,000 vs. 939,000) to draw its 2nd-biggest audience so far this season. "Tamron Hall" grew over the prior week by 50% among Women 25-54 (0.3 rating vs. 0.2 rating) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating).

"Tamron Hall" improved over the comparable week last year (10/18/21) across all key Nielsen measures: Households (+17% - 0.7 rating vs. 0.6 rating), Total Viewers (+10% - 980,000 vs. 887,000) and Women 25-54 (+50% - 0.3 rating vs. 0.2 rating). In fact, "Tamron Hall" was one of only two daytime talk shows - network or syndicated - to post yearly growth this week in Households (+17%).

"Tamron Hall" delivered its 2nd-most-watched telecast so far this season on Monday (1.127 million Total Viewers on 10/17/22). Monday's episode featured guests Angelica Ross, TikTok's "First Family," the D'Amelio family, and the cast of Hulu's "Reasonable Doubt."

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution.