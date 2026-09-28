Sylvester Stallone Reveals How Rocky's Original Ending Was Changed After Filming

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Sylvester Stallone detailed how the ending of Rocky was reworked after the film had already been shot, sharing the story during a visit to THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon. The actor walked host Jimmy Fallon through the decision-making that led to a change from what was originally captured on camera for the boxing classic.

Stallone used the appearance to reflect on his own athletic background, discussing his time playing football in high school before he became one of the film industry's most recognizable leading men. The conversation gave viewers a glimpse into formative experiences that predated his career on screen.

The actor also promoted his new memoir, The Steps, giving Fallon's audience insight into the book alongside the Rocky revelations. Pairing the behind-the-scenes filmmaking story with details from his memoir gave the segment a mix of career retrospective and personal history.

Stallone's account of the altered ending offered a rare look at how a pivotal creative decision on one of his signature films came together only after cameras had already stopped rolling, adding a new layer to a story many fans thought they already knew in full.

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