Super Bowl LVI Averages 112.3 Million Viewers Total

The Los Angeles Rams' down-to-the-wire 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in SUPER BOWL LVI on NBC, Telemundo, Peacock, NBC Sports Digital, NFL Digital platforms and Yahoo Sports mobile properties averaged a Total Audience Delivery of 112.3 million viewers to rank as the most-watched show in five years - since SUPER BOWL LI in February 2017 (113.7 million TAD on Fox).

With a total reach of 167 million viewers, SUPER BOWL LVI capped the NFL's Biggest Season Ever with an expanded 17-game regular season schedule and a thrilling postseason which included seven consecutive one-score games across the Divisional Playoffs, Conference Championship Games, and the Super Bowl.

"The SUPER BOWL once again delivered a massive audience, which included NBC and the unmatched power of broadcast television as well as first-ever presentations on Peacock and Telemundo, and led into our most-watched Olympics coverage in four years," said Mark Lazarus, Chairman, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

"We're gratified that our strategy of combining the two most powerful events in the world - the SUPER BOWL and the Olympics - on 'Super Gold Sunday' has paid off in such a big way," said NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua. "We look forward to continuing this strategy into the future."

Led by Peacock - which streamed the SUPER BOWL for the first time - the Average Minute Audience (AMA) for the SUPER BOWL LIVE stream via Peacock, NBC Sports Digital platforms, NFL Digital platforms, Rams and Bengals mobile properties, and Yahoo Sports mobile properties was 6.0 million according to the traditional counting of streaming (which is the comparable metric to last year's 5.7 million).

The delivery rises to 11.2 million AMA viewers, which takes into account co-viewing from connected devices.

This year's SUPER BOWL streaming figure was established without any unauthenticated access on desktop and connected devices, in contrast to previous Super Bowls.