Michael Strahan on Parenting Adult Children: "Sometimes I Don't Wanna Know"
The former athlete and broadcaster gets candid about balancing curiosity and restraint as a father.
Michael Strahan admitted there are moments he would rather stay out of his adult children's business, telling Drew Barrymore "sometimes I don't wanna know" during a sit-down on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. The conversation centered on the shift parents face once their kids are grown, with Strahan reflecting on the adjustment of stepping back after years of hands-on parenting.
The appearance also turned personal when Strahan opened up about his family's experience with St. Jude, describing what that health journey has meant for him and those close to him. He spoke candidly about the emotional weight of that experience, giving the segment a more serious turn beyond the lighter parenting talk that opened the conversation.
Strahan used part of the sit-down to discuss the origins of his podcast, "Hustle Like You're Broke," which he co-hosts with his partner. He walked Barrymore through what pushed the two of them to start the project, framing it as an outgrowth of conversations they were already having.
Across the wide-ranging visit, Strahan moved between humor and vulnerability, using the parenting discussion as an entry point into deeper family and health topics. The exchange gave viewers a look at how he balances public life with the more private realities of raising adult children and supporting his family through difficult moments.
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