Sarah Paulson Surprises Drew Barrymore With Emotional Family Heirloom Gift
The actress reflects on some of her most talked-about television roles during the exchange.
Sarah Paulson brought Drew Barrymore to tears with a surprise family heirloom during a sit-down on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, turning what began as a promotional visit into an emotional exchange of gifts. The moment anchored a wide-ranging conversation that also touched on several of Paulson's best-known television roles.
Paulson and Barrymore discussed the actress's work across a string of high-profile projects, including 'American Horror Story,' 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' and 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.' The conversation gave Paulson room to look back on characters that have defined much of her recent television career, moving between those credits and the more personal territory that led to the surprise gift.
The heirloom exchange gave the segment its emotional center, with Paulson's gesture catching Barrymore off guard on camera. The two hosts let the moment play out before returning to lighter territory tied to Paulson's screen work.
The appearance mixed career retrospective with genuine sentiment, a combination that gave the segment its charge without leaning on a scripted bit.
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