SundanceTV and ITV Announce Production on Season 2 of LIAR

ITV and SUNDANCE TV announced the start of production on season two of the award-winning six-part thriller Liar, written by Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures (The Missing, Fleabag) and starring Joanne Froggatt (Downton Abbey) and Ioan Gruffudd (Fantastic Four), in the U.K.

Joining Froggatt and Gruffudd for this final chapter are several new characters, including Katherine Kelly (Cheat, Mr Selfridge, The Night Manager) as DI Karen Renton, Howard Charles (The Widow, Musketeers) as Carl Peterson and Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, My Fair Lady) as Winnie Peterson.

Liar's second season picks up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Andrew Earlham (Gruffudd) for the sexual assault of 19 women. When Andrew's body is found in the Kent marshes, Detective Renton (Kelly) alongside DS Rory Maxwell are tasked with uncovering clues about Andrew's past and unpacking the events of the three crucial weeks leading up to his murder.

Harry and Jack Williams commented: "It has been a joy returning to Liar and our reunion with Joanne and Ioan. Equally we are thrilled to have Katherine Kelly on board as DI Renton after her stellar performance in Cheat."

Liar is commissioned for ITV by Head of Drama, Polly Hill. Commented Hill: "We're delighted both Joanne and Ioan are returning to Liar as Laura and Andrew with Katherine Kelly joining the cast as DI Karen Renton. We're sure audiences will once again be gripped by the story as Harry and Jack Williams keep you guessing over who killed Andrew."

"We are thrilled to be working once again with our partners at ITV, Harry and Jack Williams and this exceptionally talented cast on a thrilling new season that will dive deeper into the complicated relationship between Laura and Andrew and the mystery surrounding his death," said Jan Diedrichsen, Executive Director, SundanceTV and Sundance Now.

Liar is a co-production of Two Brothers Pictures for ITV and SundanceTV in association with all3media international. The 6x60 series will be executive produced by Harry and Jack Williams, Christopher Aird and James Strong. The series will be produced by James Dean. James Strong and Chris Sweeney will direct.

Liar season one is currently available in the U.S. and Canada on Sundance Now, AMC Networks' premium streaming service.





