Sun, Sand, Surf and Romance Collide When LOVE IN PARADISE: THE CARIBBEAN, A 90 DAY STORY Premieres on Discovery + July 18

Is the Caribbean truly a lovers' paradise? Four couples find out in the new series, LOVE IN PARADISE: THE CARIBBEAN, premiering on discovery+, the definitive nonfiction, real-life subscription streaming service on July 18th. Previously announced at the Upfronts this past May, this sexy docu-soap will follow four couples who found love in the Caribbean and are hopeful their relationships will continue, despite the miles and drama between them.

With relationships in various phases including a holiday fling that turned serious and even a vacation romance that turned into a pregnancy, THE AMERICANS are hopeful their romance with their local islander works out once the blue skies and suntans fade. Follow along as these couples dip their toes in the water and dive head first for a shot at true love.

The couples featured in the inaugural season are:

ARYANNA (Quincy, IL) & SHERLON (Orange Bay, Jamaica)

Nine months ago, Aryanna vacationed in Jamaica and met Sherlon, a tall Jamaican man who runs his dad's tour boat business, in addition to working at a resort for swingers. Now six months pregnant with Sherlon's baby, Aryanna is going back to Jamaica to convince him to move to the US so they can get married and raise their child together. But, will Sherlon agree to leave his ISLAND LIFE for a woman he barely knows?

MARTINE (Miami, FL) & STEVEN (Barbados)

On a Caribbean cruise three years ago, Steven asked Martine to dance and the two have been grinding on and off dance floors ever since. However, Martine's trust has been shaken since learning Steven cheated, so she's flying to Barbados to decide if their relationship is worth saving.

MARK (Huntington Beach, CA) & KEY (Bocas del Toro Panama)

Free spirits Mark and Key, who met in Bocas del Toro ten years ago, fell in love while Mark helped her through the most difficult time of her LIFE AFTER she overdosed. Now, they have reconnected after nine years and Mark is headed back to Bocas to ask Key to move to California to be with him, but Key isn't exactly the same girl he met nearly a decade ago.

AMBER (Seminole, FL) & DANIEL (Jaco, Costa Rica)

After meeting three years ago while Amber was vacationing in Costa Rica, she and Daniel are now ready to get married. But Amber, who has spent the last year financially supporting Daniel and spearheading their K-1 Visa application, has become resentful and wonders if she's committing to a life as Daniel's "mother," rather than his wife.

