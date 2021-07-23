SummerStage Jubilee Benefit Concert Film Nominated for NY Emmy

City Parks Foundation (CPF) is honored to announce that the 2020 SummerStage Jubilee benefit concert film has been nominated for a New York Emmy in the Documentary Cultural Category. The documentary film, which showcases the impact of CPF's free programs in New York City parks, originally aired in September 2020 on WABC-TV, as well as digitally streamed.

The film follows the story of a young girl traveling throughout the five boroughs, learning about CPF's programs, while enjoying musical performances by Sting, Norah Jones, Trey Anastasio, Rufus Wainwright, Leslie Odom Jr., Rosanne Cash, Emily King and PJ Morton with appearances by tennis icon Billie Jean King, television and radio host Ryan Seacrest, television broadcaster Robin Roberts, comedian Louis Black and musical artists H.E.R., Paul Shaffer and Jimmy Fallon.

Along with CPF, SummerStage founder Joe Killian is nominated as the Executive Producer of the film with Director Jake McAfee and Producer Jonathan Olson. Killian created SummerStage 35 years ago and is a music and entertainment powerhouse, a two-time Emmy award winner (both as Executive Producer).

He has worked extensively with some of the best talent in film and music -- Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Pharrell, Steve Buscemi, Keith Richards, Spike Lee, David Lynch, Todd Haynes, Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones and many others. Director Jake McAfee won the HBO Best Short Film Award in 2015 and in 2016 he qualified for Academy Award consideration for Best Live Action Short Film. Producer Jonathan Olson. is best known for producing The Neighbors' Window (Marshall Curry) which won the Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film at the 2020 Academy Awards and has a decade of industry experience that encompasses narrative films, branded content, music videos and documentaries.

At a time when public programs were upended by the COVID-19 pandemic, New York City's parks remained open as some of the only public assets available to all. City Parks Foundation's programs did not stop and were available both in-person and online.

The 2020 SummerStage Jubilee benefit concert film helped to support these free parks programs, including sports instruction, environmental education, and community building programs in all five boroughs of New York City. Donations also helped ensure SummerStage, New York's largest free outdoor performing arts festival, was able to remain free and available to all New Yorkers.

Watch a 0:30 trailer of the SummerStage Jubilee here: