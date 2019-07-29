'Summer Fun & Games' Leads ABC to Its Most-Watched Sunday in 7 Weeks

ABC Sunday Prime Time (7:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.5 million and 0.7/4 in AD18-49): With its "Summer Fun & Games" lineup, ABC ranked as the most-watched TV network on

Sunday night in Total Viewers (4.5 million) for the 4 th week in a row and took 1 st place in Adults 18-49 (0.7/4) for the 3 rd week running, topping CBS with "Big Brother" (4.3 million and 0.6/3, respectively) in both Nielsen measures. In fact, with its "Summer Fun & Games" lineup from 8:00-11:00 p.m., ABC won all three hours in Total Viewers. "Celebrity Family Feud" (5.6 million) and "The $100,000 Pyramid" (4.9 million) ranked as the night's Top 2 entertainment programs in Total Viewers, leading ABC to its most-watched Sunday in 7 weeks-since 6/9/19.

ABC's "Celebrity Family Feud" grew for the 2 nd week in a row in Total Viewers (+2% - 5.6 million vs. 5.5 million) to post its biggest audience since its season premiere-since 6/9/19.

ABC's "The $100,000 Pyramid" built over the prior week by 7% in Total Viewers (4.9 million vs. 4.6 million) and by double digits among Adults 18-49 (+14% - 0.8/4 vs. 0.7/4) to match its highest-rated telecast since its season opener-since 6/9/19.



