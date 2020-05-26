Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Russell Wilson to Host The 2020 ESPYS

The 2020 ESPYS Presented by Capital One will have a different look this year, and is shifting its focus from outstanding athletic achievement to further highlight narratives of service, perseverance, and courage within the world of sports. This year, the show will be hosted by several of the world's top athletes: Seattle Storm point guard Sue Bird, OL Reign winger Megan Rapinoe and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. THE ESPYS will air on ESPN on June 21 at 9 p.m. ET.

"There is so much good being done in the world right now, and THE ESPYS are recognizing a sports community whose achievements reach far beyond the court," said Sue Bird. "I'm proud to be hosting this year's unique show with Megan and Russell, two athletes I admire for their talent, but more importantly, their compassion in today's world."

"The stories we see at THE ESPYS each year serve as a reminder of the hope that sports can inspire," said Megan Rapinoe. "I'm looking forward to hosting the show alongside Sue and Russell, and bringing that much needed hope to audiences this year."

"The ESPYS are always a highlight for me every year and I'm incredibly honored that they've asked me to co-host this year's special show," said Russell Wilson. "Although the sports world is on a pause, Megan, Sue, and I hope to shine a light on some of the amazing stories of resilience that we are seeing through this unique time."

The three hosts are some of the most prolific athletes of their respective sports. Bird has won three WNBA championships, four Olympic gold medals, two NCAA Championships, and four FIBA World Cups. She has been selected to Eleven WNBA All-Star teams and eight All-WNBA teams and is the WNBA All-Time Assists Leader. Rapinoe won gold at the 2012 London Summer Olympics, 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup, and 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup with the national team she co-captained alongside Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan. She was also named The Best FIFA Women's Player in 2019. Wilson has started in two Super Bowls, winning SUPER BOWL XLVIII, and has been named to seven Pro Bowls. He holds the record for most regular season wins by an NFL quarterback through eight seasons (86).

"The ESPYS always have the distinct pleasure of recognizing moments of inspiration, but this year they serve the added purpose of creating a collective experience for fans and players alike who miss live sports," said Rob King, Senior Vice President and Editor-At-Large ESPN Content. "Part of the fun of THE ESPYS is bringing together athletes from across a Spectrum of sports and Sue, Megan and Russell represent a diverse lineup of teams. We're excited to see them bring their passion to hosting the show."

The 2020 ESPYS will include the Sports Humanitarian Awards, sponsored by Bristol Myers Squibb, with several key awards including the Billie Jean King Youth Leadership Award presented by Anthem Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award presented by Dove Men+Care, among others.

The ESPYS help to raise awareness and funds for the V Foundation for Cancer Research, the charity founded by ESPN and the late basketball coach Jim Valvano at the first ESPYS back in 1993. ESPN has helped raise close to $116 million for the V Foundation over the past 27 years. THE ESPYS are co-produced by Maggievision Productions.

