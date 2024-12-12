Stream A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS for Free on Apple TV+ This Weekend

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Join Apple TV+ in unwrapping a holiday season packed with Peanuts! Families can embrace the festive season with the beloved classic “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” a must-watch staple during the holidays, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Subscribers can access the special all year round and non-subscribers can enjoy a free window to stream the cherished classic on Apple TV+ Saturday, December 14 and Sunday, December 15.

The iconic special is just one of Apple’s many spirited Peanuts offerings, which also includes classic Peanuts holiday specials, “I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown,” “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales,” and “It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown”; a holiday-themed episode of “The Snoopy Show” titled “Happiness Is the Gift of Giving”; and the special “Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne.”

Additionally, Snoopy will take center stage with special “Today at Apple” screenings and activities in New York and Los Angeles this December. Visit the Apple Store’s Fifth Avenue location in New York, NY on December 14 and Apple Store at The Grove in Los Angeles on December 21 at 2pm local time and create holiday cheer as kids ages 6-11 can share their favorite traditions and draw their own festive scene using Pages on iPad with Apple Pencil Pro. Don’t miss this chance to celebrate the season with creativity and joy! Sign up here today.

Ahead of the holidays, Apple is also releasing all-new Peanuts-themed screen savers for Peanuts fans to enjoy alongside the previously released Peanuts-themed Apple Watch faces. Whether it be the backyard, finding treasure on an island, or taking off to outer space, Snoopy embarks on a wide range of adventures on the biggest screen in the home with tvOS 18. Throughout the year, families and kids can discover ever-changing holiday moments for Snoopy, marking special occasions and iconic dates that celebrate the beloved beagle. Keep an eye out for Snoopy’s holiday debut this month!

The full line-up of Peanuts holiday fare available on Apple TV+:

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” - Stream for Free Saturday December 14, 2024 and Sunday December 15, 2024

In this beloved Peanuts special, feeling down about the commercialism of Christmas, Lucy recruits Charlie Brown to be the director of the gang’s holiday play. Can he overcome his friends’ preference for dancing over acting, find the “perfect” tree and discover the true meaning of Christmas?

“The Snoopy Show” Holiday Special - Streaming Now on Apple TV+

In “Happiness Is the Gift of Giving,” Snoopy adapts a Christmas poem to help Sally sleep, Charlie Brown makes gifts for his pals, and Snoopy can’t wait to open his presents. From WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, “The Snoopy Show” gives the world’s most iconic dog his close-up and dives into new adventures with the happy-dancing, high-flying, big-dreaming beagle, who’s joined by best friend Woodstock and the rest of the Peanuts gang.

“Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales”- Streaming Now on Apple TV+

Snoopy, Charlie Brown, Linus, Lucy, and Sally each star in a collection of Christmastime tales from the original Peanuts comic strips.

“I Want a Dog for Christmas, Charlie Brown”- Streaming Now on Apple TV+

All Rerun wants from Santa is a dog, but his mother won’t let him have one. Spending time with Snoopy provides the perfect pick-me-up. But when Snoopy gets too busy to play with Rerun, they call in a substitute—Snoopy’s brother Spike.

“It’s Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown” - Streaming Now on Apple TV+

As Christmas draws near, the Peanuts gang are in a tizzy as they prepare to celebrate. Charlie Brown needs money for his crush’s gift. Peppermint Patty’s worried about her book report. And the last thing Sally wants is to mess up her debut in the play.

“Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne” - Streaming Now on Apple TV+

In this 2021 special from WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, after Lucy experiences a disappointing Christmas because her Grandma couldn’t visit, she resolves to throw the best New Year’s Eve party ever for the entire Peanuts gang, while Charlie Brown struggles to accomplish just one of his resolutions before the clock strikes twelve.

