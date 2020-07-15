Storic Media Podcast Network Hires Entertainment Veteran, Chuck LaBella as Executive Producer

Storic Media Podcast Network, a division of United Stations Media Networks, welcomes Emmy-nominated producer, talent and development executive, Chuck LaBella as Executive Producer of podcasting.

An entertainment industry veteran, Chuck LaBella has 30 years of major network television experience and has launched, created, and produced original shows while re-energizing existing shows through new formatting and talent integration. He produced and garnered A-list celebrity participation in iconic and long-lasting shows that significantly and positively influenced the growth of ABC's Who Wants to be a Millionaire?, ABC's Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher, NBC's Hollywood Game Night and Who Do You Think You Are?, Comedy Central Roasts, and Crank Yankers. Chuck has served as the Vice President of Talent Relations at NBC where he oversaw the entire unscripted slate and is currently on the Executive Council of Steven Tyler's, Janie's Fund. In addition, he consults for Fox's The Masked Singer, ABC's Holey Moley and HBO Max's Full Bloom.

Kristin Verbitsky, the Director of Podcasting at Storic excitedly stated, "We are so happy that Chuck has decided to join the Storic family. He's already been an integral part of our growth and we are looking forward to taking Storic to the next level with him."

"I am very excited to get a chance to work with Kristin Verbitsky and her creative team at Storic. Storic has given me the opportunity to expand my creativity beyond television, and give a voice to some great talent such as Melissa Rivers, Vinnie Pastore, Dax Holt & Adam Glyn. I am looking forward to using my skills as a network talent executive to fill the Storic roster with more great talk and compelling programs," said Chuck LaBella.

