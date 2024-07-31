Stonecutter Media Acquires North American Rights To Frost Pictures' THE PATH

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Stonecutter Media has acquired North American rights to The Path, the new feature thriller, written and directed by Tom Archdeacon, co-founder of Frost Pictures. The Path will have its world theatrical premieres on September 12 in New Jersey and September 19 in Beverly Hills and will be tentatively released digitally on September 24th on streaming/TVOD on VUDU, Amazon, Apple TV, and iTunes, as well as on most major cable and satellite on demand platforms in the US and Canada, including Dish, DirecTV, Spectrum, Xfinity, Sling TV, Verizon Fios, Altice USA, etc.

The film is about a young woman, who after losing her parents in a fatal car crash, returns home to care for her younger sister and help to manage THE FAMILY farm. She soon begins to suffer strange and unsettling moments that grow into unexplainable happenings and terrifying events. Determined to sell the failing farm, the young woman and her sister eventually discover the dark past linked to their childhood home, as well as the strange circumstances surrounding her parents' deaths.

Steve Karel, founder of The Stonecutter Group, comments, "We're delighted to add The Path to our feature film offerings. We look for quality films in niche categories, and we feel the film will resonate very well with fans of the thriller/horror genre as we approach Halloween."

"My goal was to make a truly scary film that delivers fright without cheap tropes and without blood and gore. I wanted to create subtle tensions and have them build from the opening moments until the end credits roll," explains Archdeacon. "My vision was to produce a horror film that delivers terror through real drama and a twisting plot."

The film stars Tess Hanna (Stuff from the 90's, The Sighting, Highway to Havasu), Taylor Colwell (Gotham, Only Murders In The Building, The Sinner), Brian McManamon (Gotham, Succession, American Horror Story, FBI, The Subject, Seeking: Jack Tripper), Alex MacNicoll (Brilliant Minds, The Society, Transparent) and Archdeacon, who has a featured role in the film. Frost Pictures' Brian Arnott is producer of the film, while Steve Karel and Spero Stamboulis negotiated the deal on behalf of Stonecutter Media.

Additional producers include Timothy Evan Jones, along with executive producers Stephen J. Scanapicco, Justin Bristoll, Al DeBatto and Bob Hertlig. Directors of photography are Christopher Hewitson and Patrick Joseph Greene and the film's score was composed by Michael James Romeo, renowned guitarist from the progressive metal band Symphony X.

The film was an official selection at the New Jersey HorrorCon Film Festival, Knoxville Film Festival, FANtastic Horror Film Festival and Garden State Film Festival.

Irish American filmmaker/actor Tom Archdeacon began his acting career at the suggestion of the police officer who arrested him in a bar fight. The officer said, "You look like an actor... Why not put your energy into that instead?" So, he did. Tom took to acting right away and trained formally in Europe before moving to New York City.

In NYC, Tom quickly got work in Off Broadway theatre and television soap operas. With that momentum, he made his way to Los Angeles where he began booking guest roles on TV. In addition to working regularly in episodic TV, Tom is currently writing, producing and directing independent feature films where he has earned multiple awards and nominations.

For more than 30 years, led by Steve Karel, The Stonecutter Group has helped clients crush the competition in media, entertainment, and live event production and distribution. The Stonecutter Group is three distinct businesses led by Steve Karel: Stonecutter Media, Ltd. - Specializes in the creation and distribution of broadcast & digital programming for Stonecutter itself and its outside clients, Stonecutter Event Promotions, Inc. - Produces & Manages original events for clients and Stonecutter itself, and Stonecutter Productions - is your go-to for Marketing & Operational Consultation.

Watch the trailer here:

