Steven Spielberg's E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL Celebrates 40th Anniversary with 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Release

The new release will be available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, and Digital October 18th, 2022.

Aug. 23, 2022 Â 

Journey back to the magic and adventure of E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL, the beloved masterpiece from Academy AwardÂ®-winning director Steven Spielberg, with this all-new release celebrating the 40th anniversary of the film, available to own on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, and Digital October 18th, 2022 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.

There has never been a better time to relive this cinematic classic and four-time Academy AwardÂ® winner including Best Music by legendary composer John Williams. The anniversary release showcases over 45 minutes of all-new bonus features including a retrospective of the film and its lasting legacy and a featurette with Steven Spielberg reflecting on his career and the making of E.T. 40 years later.

This release also includes all the original bonus features including deleted scenes, cast and filmmaker reunion, a discussion with John Williams about the iconic music from the film, and more. This E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL release is the definitive way to experience the heartwarming movie that is sure to thrill viewers of all ages again with its timeless message of trust, courage, and the overwhelming power of friendship.

Captivating audiences of all ages, this timeless story follows the unforgettable journey of a lost alien and the 10-year-old boy he befriends. Join Elliot (Henry Thomas), Gertie (Drew Barrymore) and Michael (Robert MacNaughton) as they come together to help E.T. find his way back home, E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL is "one of the great American films" (Leonard Maltin) that forever belongs in the hearts and minds of audiences everywhere.

Three premium limited editions will be available at select retailers for a limited time only:

E.T. THE EXTRA-TERESTRIAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION GIFT SET (4K UHD + Blu-rayâ„¢ + Digital): Includes movie, collectible tin tote, thermos, booklet and certificate of authenticity (Amazon Exclusive)
E.T. THE EXTRA-TERESTRIAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION (4K UHD + Blu-rayâ„¢ + Digital): Includes movie and collectible BendyFigs figurine (Walmart.com Exclusive)
E.T. THE EXTRA-TERESTRIAL 40TH ANNIVERSARY LIMITED EDITION STEELBOOK (4K UHD + Blu-rayâ„¢ + Digital): Includes three newly designed steelbooks (Target Exclusive)
For more information on these exclusives, please visit the individual retailer's stores and websites.

BONUS FEATURES on 4K UHD and BLU-RAYTM for your collection:

40 YEARS OF E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL - An all-new retrospective of the film and its lasting legacy.
TCM CLASSIC FILM FESTIVAL: AN EVENING WITH STEVEN SPIELBERG - The acclaimed director reflects on his career and the making of E.T. 40 years later.
THE E.T. JOURNALS- Retrace the day-to-day experience of creating E.T. from never-before-seen, behind-the-scenes footage shot by Academy AwardÂ®-winning cinematographer John Toll.

DELETED SCENES

STEVEN SPIELBERG & E.T. - Watch an interview with Steven Spielberg, as he reflects back on the film and discusses his experience working with the actors, as well as his overall and current perspective on E.T.
A LOOK BACK - A special insider's look into the making of E.T. featuring interviews with Steven Spielberg, the cast, and others intimately involved with the film.
THE EVOLUTION AND CREATION OF E.T.
THE E.T. REUNION - The cast and filmmaker reunite to discuss their thoughts on the impact of the film.
THE MUSIC OF E.T.: A DISCUSSION WITH JOHN WILLIAMS - Interviews and footage focused on the long-standing relationship between John Williams and Steven Spielberg.
THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY PREMIERE - Composer John Williams played the score of E.T. live at the Shrine Auditorium for the re-release premiere of E.T. This featurette gives us a behind the scenes look at this presentation.

DESIGNS, PHOTOGRAPHS, AND MARKETING

E.T. Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux
E.T. Designs by Carlo Rambaldi
Spaceship Designs by Ralph Mcquarrie
Designs by Production Illustrator Ed Verreaux
Production Photographs
Marketing E.T.
THEATRICAL TRAILER
SPECIAL OLYMPICS TV SPOT



