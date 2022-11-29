Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Steve Martin & Martin Short to Host SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Martin and Short will co-host “SNL” together on Dec. 10.

Nov. 29, 2022  

"Saturday Night Live" returns Dec. 3 with Keke Palmer making her hosting debut. The Emmy Award winner recently launched the podcast "Baby, This Is Keke Palmer" on Amazon Music and her own digital network, KeyTV.

SZA will perform as musical guest for the second time. The Grammy Award winner's latest single, "Shirt," has garnered over 60 million streams worldwide since its release.

Steve Martin and Martin Short will co-host "SNL" together on Dec. 10. They currently star in Hulu's "Only Murders in the Building" and resume their "You Won't Believe What They Look Like Today!" tour next year.

Brandi Carlile will return for her second time as musical guest. Her newest album, "In These Silent Days," just earned seven Grammy nominations.

Austin Butler will make his first appearance as "SNL" host on Dec. 17. Butler stars in the critically acclaimed film "Elvis," now streaming on HBO Max.

Yeah Yeah Yeahs will take the stage for the second time as musical guest. The band is nominated for two Grammys following the release of their new album "Cool It Down."

In addition to the broadcast on NBC, "SNL" streams live on Peacock (11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT). Stream every season of "SNL" now on Peacock.

This season "SNL" is currently the #1 broadcast entertainment program in the 18-49 demo for live + 3-day viewing.

"Saturday Night Live" won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in television history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series).

"Saturday Night Live" is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas



