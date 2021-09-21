Stephen Colbert Scores Two New Animated Projects With Comedy Central

Comedy Central has announced the expansion of their partnership with Stephen Colbert. The ViacomCBS Network has announced "Fairview" and "Washingtonia", two new animated projects from Colbert.

Deadline reports that Colbert will executive produce "Fairview", a new half-hour animated series that will follow current topics. He will also executive produce "Washingtonia", which is a new feature that will also premiere on Comedy Central.

Colbert previously hosted THE COLBERT REPORT on Comedy Central.

Stephen Colbert was hired in 2015 to succeed retiring David Letterman as host of the Late Show on CBS. He hosted the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards in September 2017. Colbert has won nine Primetime Emmy Awards, two Grammy Awards, and two Peabody Awards. Colbert was named one of Time's 100 Most Influential People in 2006 and 2012. Colbert's book, I Am America (And So Can You!), was listed No. 1 on The New York Times Best Seller list in 2007.