Starz Renews P-VALLEY for Third Season

STARZ has ordered a 10-episode third season of its massively popular, critically acclaimed drama series "P-Valley," created and executive produced by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall.

The sophomore season of "P-Valley" currently averages nearly 10.3M viewers across linear, VOD and streaming platforms domestically, up +23% vs season one in the same time frame. Season two viewing has catapulted "P-Valley" to the top spot as STARZ's biggest show.*

"'P-Valley' continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it captures the nuances of the Mississippi Delta with an unprecedented level of humanity and artistry," said Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming, STARZ. "This layered drama gets beyond the glitz through authentic and complex characters that have captured the hearts of critics and audiences alike. We cannot wait to see what Katori has in store for us in season three."

"I am blessed beyond measure for this opportunity to write the next chapter of 'P-Valley.' With its complex, dynamic, and beautifully flawed characters, this show is a love letter to marginalized communities in the American South who rarely see themselves reflected on screen, and it brings me immense joy to know that it has been embraced by folx worldwide. We wouldn't be getting back up on that pony, without our fiercely devoted Pynk Posse. Y'all are our fire," said Katori Hall. "And special thanks to the fuel: everyone who laid hands on this show. From the writers and producers to the cast to the crew to the executives, this show is made with great love, grit and glitter. It's gonna take us a Mississippi minute before we're back on your screens again, but best believe it'll be well worth the wait."

Based on her play Pussy Valley, creator Katori Hall (Pulitzer Prize-winning The Hot Wing King, Olivier Award-winning The Mountaintop and Broadway's Tina: The Tina Turner Musical) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Dante Di Loreto also serves as an executive producer on the series. Lionsgate Television produces "P-Valley" for STARZ.

About P-Valley

"P-Valley" is an hour-long drama that tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors - the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Set against the rural Mississippi Delta in the fictional town of Chucalissa, the Pynk is an oasis in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find at the crossroads of grit and glitter. A story of survival, chosen family, soulmates, politics, love and death, "P-Valley" is where trap music meets film noir and dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of their limited circumstances.

In season two, "P-Valley" REVEALED a whole new Pynk as it struggled to remain open during a pandemic, a battle for the throne, and the possibility of some new blood shaking up the locker room. It took audiences deeper into the lives of the Pynk's beloved characters as darkness descended upon Chucalissa.

"P-Valley" season two stars Nicco Annan ("Uncle Clifford"), Elarica Johnson ("Autumn Night"), Brandee Evans ("Mercedes"), Shannon Thornton ("Miss Mississippi"), J. Alphonse Nicholson ("Lil' Murda"), Parker Sawyers ("Andre"), Harriett D. Foy ("Pastor Woodbine"), Dan J. Johnson ("Corbin"), Morocco Omari ("Big L."), Dominic DeVore ("Duffy"), Tyler Lepley ("Diamond"), Jordan M. Cox ("Derrick"), Skyler Joy ("Gidget"), John CLARENCE Stewart ("Big Teak"), Miracle Watts ("Big Bone"), Shamika Cotton ("Farrah"), Gail Bean ("Roulette") Psalms Salazar ("Whisper"), Loretta Devine ("Ernestine"), Thomas Q. Jones ("Mane"), and Bertram Williams, Jr. ("Woddy").

"P-Valley" seasons one and two are available on the STARZ app, STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms in both the U.S. and Canada. Internationally, "P-Valley" is available on the LIONSGATE+ premium streaming service in key territories across Europe, Latin America and Japan.